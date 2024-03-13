LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Former Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is the latest voice to join the NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL afternoon drive team, Townsquare Media Lafayette announced on Wednesday.

The Josh Guillory Show is set to launch on Monday, March 18, 2024, and will air on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Combining his expertise in policy and knowledge of the governmental process, Guillory will provide insightful analysis of state and national news, discussing the relevant issues and their impact on Lafayette and Acadiana.

"I'm honored to join the incredible lineup of hosts on this station, alongside Moon Griffon, Dan Bongino, and Joe Cunningham. Together, we're committed to delivering thought-provoking discussions and empowering listeners,” Josh Guillory said.

Guillory, who served as Mayor-President from 2019 to 2023, is no stranger to the KPEL audience. As Mayor-President, he appeared weekly on the “Lafayette Live” segment on the station's signature morning show, Acadiana's Morning News. He was a monthly guest on The Joe Cunningham Show since 2023, where he gave commentary on state and national topics.

"We are thrilled to have Josh Guillory joining KPEL's lineup," said KPEL Brand Manager Joe Cunningham. "I know Josh will join us in our goal of bringing informative, local voices to the Acadiana area, even when covering non-local state and national stories. His insight and analysis is a welcome addition to our brand."

Guillory, who ran as a conservative Republican based in Lafayette, has a ready home with the KPEL audience and will provide another hour of local programming to an already strong lineup. Listeners can expect lively discussions on issues that matter and look forward to one-of-a-kind entertainment segments.

“Josh Guillory has had people talking ever since he stepped into the public spotlight," said Bruce Mikels, Director of Content for Townsquare Media Lafayette. "He has a unique understanding of what's important to the people of Lafayette and Acadiana. His show promises to be a reflection of not only what issues South Louisiana is facing but the solutions to those issues."

Guillory said he’s looking forward to being behind the microphone and connecting with listeners. “The show will feel like friends and family catching up around the dinner table. My approach is real talk and honest conversations. And, we’ll have some fun."

"To say I'm excited about The Josh Guillory Show is an understatement," said Townsquare Media Lafayette Market President Pam Begnaud. "Josh brings so much good information and insight every time he speaks. He is honest, sincere, and knowledgeable about Louisiana, Acadiana, and life in general. We are lucky to bring him on as part of the NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL Family!"

NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL's local programming includes Acadiana's Morning News with Tracy Wirtz from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and The Joe Cunningham Show during the 5 p.m. drive-time hour. The station also serves as the flagship for The Moon Griffon Show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Griffon also hosts a third, local hour from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Josh Guillory Show will air from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday, beginning on Monday, March 18, 2024.