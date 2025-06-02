LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry made a rare in-studio appearance with statewide-syndicated host Moon Griffon to talk insurance reform on Monday, with the governor touting several bills that he says will save Louisiana residents on their auto insurance in the coming years.

However, Landry wasn't alone: He brought two live turkeys into the studio with him, taking a jab at Griffon on social media in the process.

"For all that turkey talk he's been up to this legislative session," Landry said.

The "turkey talk," as the governor put it, began when the governor took a highly publicized turkey hunting trip with some of the state's top trial attorneys—a story that Griffon first broke on his show.

"You know, we were talking about both the trial laws and insurance companies," Landry said, indicating that those two groups were who the turkeys represented.

Fighting Louisiana's 'Judicial Hell Hole'

Landry has maintained through the legislative session that he was working to pull back the influence that both trial attorneys and the insurance companies have on Louisiana's insurance rates.

"When I became the attorney general, I guess almost 10 years ago now, Louisiana was in the top five of judicial hell holes," Landry told Griffon. "When I started as governor, they were ranked seventh. Today, they're 10th."

"I can tell you when the rankings come out next year, based upon the things that we've signed, we're going to be out," the governor promised. "We were hellbent on making sure that we deliver it for the people of the state."

Griffon wrly pointed out that the governor had made a pretty steep promise.

"You said in the press conference the legislation that's been signed, and I think there's a few more things that you may get on your desk, that you're going to reduce our insurance rates 10 percent," Griffon said. "And I said, 'If Jeff Landry saved me 10 percent, that's $800 [for my family]."

Listen to the Full Interview

You can listen to the full interview between Landry and Griffon below.

You know what else raises your insurance rates? Speeding tickets. Here are the worst speed traps in Louisiana.