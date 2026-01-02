Highlights:

Louisiana’s Attorney General, Department of Insurance, and Public Service Commission handle consumer complaints for free, recovering millions annually for residents

The Louisiana Lemon Law protects buyers of defective vehicles with refund or replacement rights if manufacturers can’t fix problems after four attempts or 90 days

Insurance complaints take an average of 45 days to investigate, and the Department of Insurance recovered $41 million for Louisiana families after the 2020 hurricanes alone

Louisiana’s Unfair Trade Practices Act allows consumers to sue businesses directly and recover actual damages, attorney fees, and potentially triple damages for willful violations

Most Lafayette and Acadiana residents don’t know these free state resources exist or how to file complaints—costing families thousands in unresolved disputes every year

Your Complete Guide to Louisiana Consumer Protection: What Acadiana Residents Need to Know About Filing Complaints and Getting Help

Louisiana has powerful consumer protection resources most people don’t know exist—and they could save you thousands of dollars

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Your car’s been in the shop four times for the same problem. Your insurance company denied your hurricane claim. Your electric bill jumped 40% overnight.

Here’s what most people don’t know: Louisiana has state agencies whose entire job is fighting for you. They’re free. They work. And most Acadiana families have never heard of them.

The Attorney General’s office handles thousands of consumer complaints every year and gets money back for Louisiana residents. The Department of Insurance investigates when insurance companies deny valid claims. The Public Service Commission steps in when utility companies overcharge you.

Last year alone, these agencies recovered millions of dollars for Louisiana families. But you can’t get help if you don’t know where to call.

Who Handles What in Louisiana

Louisiana splits consumer protection between three main agencies. Knowing which one handles your problem saves time.

The Attorney General’s office takes most consumer complaints. Car dealer scams, contractor fraud, collection agencies harassing you, false advertising—they handle it. Call 1-800-351-4889 weekdays.

The Department of Insurance only handles insurance problems. Health insurance, car insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance—if it’s an insurance dispute, call them at 1-800-259-5300.

The Public Service Commission regulates utilities. Electric companies, water companies, natural gas, phone service—if you’re fighting with a utility, call 225-342-4999 or 800-256-2397.

One important note: The Attorney General can’t help with insurance or banking problems. The Department of Insurance can’t help with utilities. And the Public Service Commission can’t touch Lafayette Utilities System because LUS is city-owned. Each agency has strict boundaries.

Louisiana’s Lemon Law Actually Works

Bought a car that won’t stay fixed? Louisiana law says the manufacturer has to give you your money back or replace it.

Here’s what qualifies: The same problem keeps happening and the dealer can’t fix it after four tries during your warranty period or the first year. Or your car’s been in the shop for repairs for 90 total days during that time.

The defect has to be serious—something that affects the car’s value, safety, or use. A rattling cupholder doesn’t count. An engine that keeps stalling does.

Louisiana’s Lemon Law covers new cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs, personal watercraft, and motor home chassis. Used cars can qualify too if problems show up within the warranty period.

Document everything. Keep every repair order with dates and descriptions. Save all your paperwork.

Write to the manufacturer explaining the problem. Keep copies. Give them one final shot at fixing it.

Most manufacturers run their own arbitration programs. You have to use that first before suing. It’s free and doesn’t require a lawyer. Think of it as mandatory mediation.

You’ve got three years from when you bought the vehicle to file a claim. Or one year after the warranty ends, whichever gives you more time. Miss that deadline and you’re out of luck.

Win your case and the manufacturer either gives you a comparable new vehicle or refunds your purchase price plus taxes, fees, and registration costs. They deduct something for the miles you drove, but you get most of your money back.

Filing Insurance Complaints Gets Results

The Louisiana Department of Insurance handles more than 3,600 complaints every year. After the 2020 hurricanes—Laura, Delta, and Zeta—they recovered $41 million for Louisiana policyholders.

File your complaint at the LDI website. It’s faster than calling. Or call 1-800-259-5300 for a paper form.

You’ll need your policy number, claim number, insurance company name, and your agent’s name. Write out what happened with dates. Say what you think is fair.

Attach copies—never originals—of your policy, the denial letter, any correspondence with the company, and photos of damage if you’ve got them.

Within a week you’ll get a letter with your file number and the name of the examiner handling your case. That examiner contacts the insurance company and asks them to explain.

Most complaints take about 45 days to investigate. Some go faster. Complex ones take longer.

The department can’t force an insurance company to pay you. They can’t act as your lawyer. They can’t settle arguments about facts when it’s your word against theirs.

What they can do: Check if the insurance company broke Louisiana law. If they did, the department takes action—fines, license suspensions, whatever fits the violation.

Common complaints: Claims taking forever. Claims getting denied when they shouldn’t be. Settlements that are way too low. Policies getting canceled for no good reason. Agents lying about coverage.

The department handles every insurance type. Auto, home, health, life, disability, business policies—all of it.

How to File With the Attorney General

Call the consumer hotline at 1-800-351-4889 between 8:30 and 5:00 on weekdays. They’ll tell you if your complaint fits what they handle.

File online at ag.state.la.us or mail it to Consumer Protection Section, P.O. Box 94005, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9095.

Include your name, address, and phone number. The business name and contact info. What happened with dates and dollar amounts. Copies of contracts, receipts, ads, and any letters you’ve sent them. What you want—refund, repair, whatever makes it right.

They handle car dealer fraud, collection agencies breaking the rules, contractor scams, credit repair cons, false advertising, pyramid schemes, telemarketing fraud, and work-at-home schemes.

After you file, the office reviews it. If it’s something they handle, they contact the business. Sometimes they mediate and you work it out. Sometimes they can’t help and tell you why. If the business broke the law, they take legal action.

Louisiana’s consumer protection law lets private citizens sue too. You can hire a lawyer and go after businesses yourself. Win your case and you get your money back plus attorney fees. If the business did it on purpose, you can get triple damages.

Fighting With Your Utility Company

The Public Service Commission regulates electric, water, gas, and phone companies. They also handle complaints about movers, towing companies, and transportation services.

Find your commissioner using the district map at lpsc.louisiana.gov. Or call the main number: 225-342-4999 or 800-256-2397.

Give them your name, address, parish, phone number, and email. The utility company’s name. What’s wrong.

They handle billing disputes, service problems, disconnections you think are wrong, and rate increases you want to challenge.

Important: They can’t help with city-owned utilities. Lafayette residents can’t file Public Service Commission complaints about LUS. That goes through city government.

What to Do Before Filing Anything

Try fixing it with the company first. Call customer service. Ask for a supervisor. Send a letter by certified mail describing the problem and what you want done.

Keep everything. Receipts, contracts, warranties, ads, letters, emails, repair orders, photos. Write down who you talked to and when. This stuff becomes evidence.

Check if the company’s on the Better Business Bureau website. File a BBB complaint at bbb.org. It doesn’t have legal weight but companies hate bad BBB records.

For big problems, talk to a lawyer. Many consumer attorneys do free consultations and work on contingency—they only get paid if you win. Louisiana law says businesses pay your attorney fees in a lot of consumer cases.

Common Scams Hitting Louisiana

After hurricanes, contractor scams flood the state. Someone shows up at your door offering quick repairs. Wants half the money upfront. Disappears or does terrible work.

Get multiple written estimates. Check contractor licenses at lslbc.louisiana.gov. Never pay everything upfront. Get a written contract. Check references and BBB ratings.

Debt collectors can’t call before 8 AM or after 9 PM. Can’t threaten you. Can’t tell other people you owe money. If they break these rules, file complaints with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

Telemarketing scams promise prizes, vacations, or investment deals if you act now. Put your number on Louisiana’s Do Not Call list: 1-800-256-2397. Never give credit card info to someone who called you.

Work-at-home schemes want money upfront for materials or training. They never deliver the work they promised. Research anything before paying.

Protect your Social Security number. Shred documents with personal info. Check your credit reports. Report identity theft immediately to police, the FTC, and your banks.

Phishing emails and texts pretend to be legitimate companies asking for information. Government agencies don’t request info by email or text. If something seems off, go to the company’s website yourself—don’t click links in suspicious messages.

After Hurricanes and Disasters

Louisiana’s consumer protection agencies ramp up after major storms. The Department of Insurance opens emergency hotlines. The Attorney General warns about price gouging and contractor fraud.

After Laura, Delta, and Zeta in 2020, the Department of Insurance got nearly 1,500 hurricane complaints. First complaint: claims taking forever. Later complaint: settlements way too low.

Price gouging during emergencies is illegal. Businesses can’t jack up prices on food, water, gas, hotels, or repairs. Report it to the Attorney General at 1-800-351-4889.

Take photos and video of damage before doing anything. Make temporary repairs to prevent more damage but save receipts—insurance should reimburse you.

Be extra careful hiring contractors after storms. Scammers swarm disaster areas. Verify licenses. Never pay everything upfront. Get everything in writing.

Where Else to Get Help

The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors verifies licenses and handles contractor complaints. Call 225-765-2301 or visit lslbc.louisiana.gov.

The Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission deals with used car sales problems. Call 877-275-8682.

The Federal Trade Commission supplements state help for national scams and identity theft. Report at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Louisiana Legal Services helps low-income residents with consumer problems for free. Call 1-800-310-7029 or visit lalaw.org.

Small claims court works for disputes under $5,000. File in the justice of the peace court where the defendant lives or does business. Filing fee runs about $100.

The Louisiana State Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service connects you with attorneys. Call 1-800-421-5722 or visit lsba.org.

Check the Attorney General’s website for consumer alerts about current scams. Sign up for email alerts.