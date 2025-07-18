Highlights

Double premium hit coming: 15 percent average rate increases plus loss of enhanced federal subsidies currently saving most Louisiana enrollees over $600 monthly

Enhanced subsidies expire December 31, 2025: Without Congressional action, out-of-pocket premiums could rise by more than 75 percent

Record enrollment amplifies impact: Louisiana's 234 percent marketplace growth since 2020 means hundreds of thousands more residents are affected

Perfect storm of cost drivers: Medical inflation, subsidy cliff, and tariffs on medical supplies converging simultaneously

Shocking increase from current rates: Average Louisiana enrollees pay only $107 monthly after subsidies, making the 2026 changes devastating

Louisiana Families Face Massive Health Insurance Premium Increases in 2026

Louisiana families who depend on ACA marketplace health insurance are about to get blindsided by the largest premium increases in more than five years.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) —

New analysis from the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker shows health insurers nationwide are requesting premium increases averaging 15% for 2026 — the largest since 2018. Louisiana residents will also lose enhanced federal subsidies that expire on December 31, 2025.

Right now, 96% of Louisiana's marketplace enrollees get federal subsidies averaging $666 per month. This cuts their actual premium payments to about $107 monthly. KFF analysis shows that without Congressional extension, out-of-pocket premiums would jump more than 75%.

More Louisiana Residents Will Feel the Impact

Louisiana's marketplace enrollment has grown 234% since 2020, making it one of the fastest-growing ACA marketplace states. This means far more Louisiana families will face premium increases than in previous years.

Enhanced subsidies have made coverage affordable for most Louisiana residents. Four out of five people enrolling through HealthCare.gov find plans for $10 or less per month after federal assistance.

A family of four earning $85,000 annually will pay an extra $313 monthly just from losing enhanced subsidies. Add the 15% premium increases insurers want, and costs climb even higher. A 45-year-old earning $25,000 will see monthly payments jump from $160 to $1,077.

What's Driving Premium Increases Higher

Several factors are pushing Louisiana's health insurance costs up:

1. Medical Costs Keep Rising

Healthcare costs rise about 8% annually. Hospital and physician services cost more. Expensive medications like GLP-1 diabetes drugs add to expenses. Healthcare worker shortages drive up wages, which affects provider contracts.

2. Enhanced Subsidies Disappearing

Enhanced premium tax credits expire at year's end, recreating the "subsidy cliff" that existed before 2021. Early rate filings show insurers expect this alone to drive premiums up another 4% as healthier people drop coverage.

3. Tariffs on Medical Supplies

Some insurers are building tariff costs into 2026 rates. KFF analysis shows companies are adding about 3% to premiums for expected increases in drug and medical device costs.

Louisiana's Health Insurance Options

Louisiana residents buy marketplace plans through five companies on HealthCare.gov: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, CHRISTUS Health Plan, Louisiana Healthcare Connections (Ambetter), UnitedHealthcare, and HMO Louisiana. Recent analysis shows Ambetter offers the cheapest Silver-tier plans at $391-458 monthly before subsidies.

Most Louisiana enrollees pay about $107 monthly after federal assistance.

Policy Background

Enhanced premium tax credits started with the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. The Inflation Reduction Act extended them through 2025. These subsidies increased federal assistance and let families earning above 400% of the federal poverty level qualify for help.

Recent budget legislation did not extend enhanced premium tax credits. The Congressional Budget Office projects 4.2 million Americans will lose insurance over the next decade if enhanced subsidies end.

Enhanced subsidies matter more in Louisiana because the state didn't expand Medicaid under the ACA. This created a coverage gap that marketplace subsidies help fill for working families who earn too much for traditional Medicaid.

Who Gets Hit Hardest

Premium changes will affect different Louisiana residents differently:

1. Lower-income families getting the largest subsidies will see the biggest premium jumps. Some will drop coverage or switch to high-deductible plans with lower monthly costs but higher out-of-pocket expenses.

2. Self-employed workers and small business owners buying individual coverage must weigh keeping current benefits against higher costs.

3. Middle-income families who qualified for subsidies under the enhanced system may lose help entirely.

Getting Ready for 2026

Louisiana residents with ACA marketplace plans should prepare for open enrollment starting November 1, 2025. State insurance regulators will publish final premium rates in late summer 2025.

Original federal subsidies from the Affordable Care Act will continue for qualifying households, though at lower levels than the enhanced version ending in 2025.

Congress could extend enhanced subsidies before they expire. Court challenges to other marketplace rule changes are pending.

Louisiana residents can work with licensed insurance agents or certified application counselors to understand options and plan for changes during the upcoming enrollment period.

Enhanced subsidies have made comprehensive health coverage affordable for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents since 2021. Losing them will change healthcare affordability across the state.

For families counting on current premium levels, the 2026 changes will require careful budgeting and planning. The combination of higher baseline premiums and reduced federal help will test many Louisiana households' ability to maintain comprehensive health coverage.

Premium rate increases described here are preliminary filings from insurance companies. Louisiana insurance regulators may modify them throughout 2025.