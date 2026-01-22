Highlights

State Rep. Julie Emerson withdrew from Louisiana’s 2026 Senate race on Thursday

Emerson said Trump’s endorsement of Julia Letlow “diminished” her path to victory

She’s endorsing Trump’s decision to back Letlow over incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy

Emerson polled the race extensively before entering and consulted with supporters before withdrawing

The move consolidates anti-Cassidy Republicans behind Trump’s preferred candidate

Louisiana’s Julie Emerson Drops Out of Senate Race, Backs Trump’s Pick Julia Letlow

Carencro state representative ends campaign after Trump endorsement reshapes GOP primary field.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana State Rep. Julie Emerson is ending her U.S. Senate campaign, citing President Donald Trump’s endorsement of U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow as the deciding factor in her decision to withdraw from the crowded Republican primary.

Emerson, who represents Carencro in the Louisiana House, announced her decision in a statement Thursday, saying she entered the race with “a firm commitment to do the work and earn your vote” but now sees a clearer path forward with Letlow as the Trump-backed candidate.

Emerson’s Statement on Withdrawing

“When I decided to enter this race, I did so with a firm commitment to do the work and earn your vote,” Emerson wrote in her statement. “As I told many of you on the campaign trail, I polled the race extensively before I joined it in order to make the most informed decision and understand what Louisianians were searching for in a candidate.”

Emerson said her polling showed voters wanted “a new Senator and a new direction,” which led her to offer herself for service after “conversations with supporters and a lot of prayer.”

“I love Louisiana and always want it to be the best it can be,” she wrote. “That was my main motivation for entering this race.”

Trump’s Saturday night endorsement of Letlow changed the dynamics of the race. “With Congresswoman Letlow’s entrance into the race, the path to victory that was visible a couple of months ago has diminished,” Emerson wrote. “I support President Trump and respect his decision to endorse Julia Letlow to defeat Bill Cassidy.”

She ended her statement by thanking supporters across Louisiana: “I enjoyed visiting all parts of Louisiana on the campaign trail and meeting so many great people in our state. I appreciate all of the hospitality and support from so many of you.”

Trump’s Endorsement Reshapes the Field

President Trump issued his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of Letlow on Saturday night, calling her a “Great Star” and urging her to run against Cassidy. According to NBC News, Letlow responded by saying she was “honored” by Trump’s endorsement and trust.

Letlow called Cassidy on Monday morning to tell him she was running. “Congresswoman Letlow called me this morning to say she was running,” Cassidy said in a statement. “She said she respected me and that I had done a good job. I will continue to do a good job when I win re-election.”

The endorsement came despite Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s efforts to convince Trump to back Cassidy instead. NOTUS reported that Thune called Trump on Friday, arguing that Republicans can’t afford to lose another vote in their narrow Senate majority.

Who’s Still Running Against Cassidy

With Emerson out, several Republicans remain in the race against Cassidy:

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow - Monroe congresswoman with Trump’s endorsement, $2.1 million in her House account

- Monroe congresswoman with Trump’s endorsement, $2.1 million in her House account State Treasurer John Fleming - Former congressman who served in Trump’s first administration

- Former congressman who served in Trump’s first administration State Sen. Blake Miguez - New Iberiaett senator with $2.5 million in campaign cash

- New Iberiaett senator with $2.5 million in campaign cash Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta - Running on Trump loyalty message

- Running on Trump loyalty message St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden - Recently entered the race

Dr. Sammy Wyatt, who was running in the Senate race, announced Thursday morning he would now be running for Letlow's congressional seat instead.

Cassidy has more money than all of them combined. According to the Washington Examiner, Cassidy holds $11 million in cash on hand and expects to spend over $26 million before the May 16 primary.

The Trump-Cassidy Divide

The tension between Trump and Cassidy goes back to January 2021, when Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial following the Capitol riot. The Louisiana Republican Party formally censured Cassidy for that vote.

Trump’s endorsement of Letlow sends a clear message to Louisiana Republicans: the president hasn’t forgotten and won’t back Cassidy despite his loyalty to the Trump agenda in the current Congress.

A political action committee with ties to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already pledged $1 million to support Letlow. MAHA PAC announced Sunday it would bankroll Letlow’s campaign, adding another layer to the race given Cassidy’s recent criticism of Kennedy’s vaccine policies.

What Emerson’s Exit Means

Emerson’s withdrawal shows Trump’s endorsement power in Louisiana Republican politics. In her statement, she explicitly said Trump’s pick changed her calculation and that she respects his decision.

Emerson had been considering the race for months and represents the Carencro area, which would have given her a strong base in Acadiana. Her decision to step aside rather than fight Trump’s pick shows the former president’s continued impact on Louisiana politics.

Key Dates for Louisiana Voters

Candidates need to file by February 13, 2026, per Louisiana’s Secretary of State. The Republican primary is May 16, 2026, with a potential runoff on June 27 if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

Louisiana started using a new closed primary system with the 2026 elections, ditching its old “jungle primary” format. Republicans now face only other Republicans in the primary, with the winner going to the November general election.