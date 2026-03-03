A Beauregard Parish jury has found former DeRidder mayor Misty Roberts guilty of two felony sex crimes involving a teenage boy following a week-long trial that revealed disturbing allegations tied to a 2024 house party at her home.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before convicting Roberts, 43, of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Prosecutors accused Roberts of having sex with a 16-year-old boy during a pool party while she was serving as mayor of DeRidder.

Teen Victim Testifies About Night Of The Party

The teenage boy at the center of the case took the stand shortly before the jury began deliberations, describing what he said happened the night of the alleged incident.

The teen testified that he had been drinking heavily and was intoxicated when he arrived at the party. According to his testimony, other teenagers told him alcohol was available in the refrigerator and that it was meant for everyone at the gathering.

He told jurors that Roberts also appeared extremely intoxicated that night.

According to the teen’s testimony, the two interacted near the pool where Roberts complimented him, winked at him, and danced on him before suggesting they take photos together. Jurors were previously shown those photos during the trial.

The teen said the two later went upstairs where they had sex.

“I was kind of dizzy,” the teen told jurors while describing the moment. He said he had to steady himself and at times closed his eyes because he felt disoriented.

He also testified that he began to realize the seriousness of the situation after the encounter ended.

Chaos And Confrontation Afterward

The teen described the situation becoming chaotic after others realized what had happened.

He testified that someone outside the home held a phone up to a window in an attempt to see what was happening inside the room.

According to the teen, Roberts noticed what appeared to be a phone and questioned whether someone was recording.

He testified that an argument soon broke out inside the house involving Roberts and her son after it became clear other teens may have witnessed the encounter.

The teen told jurors he felt overwhelmed by the situation and eventually left the house, sitting in his truck outside while the argument continued.

Evidence Presented To The Jury

Throughout the seven-day trial, jurors heard testimony from multiple teenage witnesses as well as investigators involved in the case.

Prosecutors introduced photos taken at the party, text messages recovered from phones, and testimony describing Roberts’ behavior throughout the night.

One of the most talked-about pieces of testimony earlier in the trial came from a DoorDash driver who said he delivered emergency contraception to Roberts’ home after the alleged encounter.

Prosecutors also highlighted a photo taken during the party showing Roberts and the teen together, which they described as key evidence.

Defense attorneys challenged the investigation, arguing that important steps were not taken, including collecting surveillance video from Roberts’ home or pursuing potential DNA evidence.

They also questioned the reliability of witness testimony and suggested the investigation moved too quickly.

Roberts Leaves Court Following Guilty Verdict

Despite the guilty verdict, Roberts was allowed to leave the courthouse following the trial due to a stipulation in her bond agreement that allowed her bond to remain in place even if she was convicted.

A judge set a $100,000 bond and scheduled sentencing for April 17.

The conviction carries serious potential penalties. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while indecent behavior with a juvenile carries up to seven years.

Roberts will also be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.