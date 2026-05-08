LAFAYETTE, La. — For hurricane season, most Acadiana households have a storm prep checklist. Generators get serviced. Freezers get stocked. Fuel cans get filled. But for the roughly half of Louisiana households that own firearms, there is one item that rarely makes the list, and it is one of the more expensive oversights a gun owner can make.

Louisiana’s summer humidity is punishing on metal. Climate data for Lafayette shows relative humidity in Acadiana runs between 76% and 81% throughout the year, with July as the peak. The NRA recommends keeping firearm storage environments between 30% and 50% relative humidity. For most of the year in South Louisiana, the air outside your safe is already working against you.

Add a hurricane or tropical system into the mix, and the threat compounds fast.

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What Louisiana’s Climate Does to Firearms

Rust does not require direct water contact. Sustained humidity above 50% is enough to begin surface corrosion on blued steel, and once moisture works its way into a bore or trigger group, it accelerates. The Rustic Renegade, which handles historic and damaged firearms regularly, notes that wooden stocks swell and warp under humidity exposure, and that mold or mildew can begin forming on grips and stocks before an owner notices anything is wrong.

It gets worse inside a closed safe that has not been properly managed. A gun safe without active dehumidification becomes a sealed chamber where moisture concentrates. A firearm put away clean in April can come out spotted with rust by August, even if it never saw rain.

The fix is manageable. The NRA’s recommended storage conditions are 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 50% relative humidity. Getting there in Acadiana requires either a desiccant system, a GoldenRod-style electric dehumidifier, or both, combined with a humidity monitor inside the safe so owners can track actual conditions rather than guessing.

Hurricane Season Adds a Second Layer of Risk

Humidity damage is a slow problem. Flooding is a fast one.

Safes stored on a ground-level slab, which is the majority of residential firearm storage in South Louisiana, are vulnerable to even moderate flood intrusion. A few inches of water can reach the lower shelf of most residential gun safes. Firearms stored on the bottom, along with important documents and ammunition boxes, are the first casualties.

The preparation steps are straightforward: elevate the safe if your home is in a flood-prone area, move ammunition and documents to waterproof containers or higher shelves, and inspect the safe’s sealing gaskets before storm season begins.

Optics and weapon-mounted lights deserve specific attention. Battery-powered accessories, red dot sights, lasers, weapon lights, can leak and corrode internally if batteries are left installed during extended storage. Checking and replacing batteries before storm season is a quick task that prevents a failure at the worst possible moment.

The Case for Professional Service Before June 1

A lot of this preparation can be handled at home with basic cleaning supplies. A professional cleaning and inspection before storm season adds value that a patch-and-oil routine does not always catch: breech and bore inspection, mount torque checks, protective coating on exterior metal surfaces, and an honest assessment of whether a carry firearm’s action, extractor, or springs need attention.

Laser engraving for identification is also worth considering before storm season. In the event of theft during an evacuation or post-storm looting, engraved identifying information on a firearm improves the odds of recovery considerably.

Important firearm documents, original purchase receipts, registration paperwork where applicable, warranty cards, and serial number records should be stored in a waterproof bag or container separate from the firearm itself. If flooding forces a rapid evacuation, those records are nearly impossible to reconstruct.

A Practical Pre-Season Checklist for Acadiana Gun Owners

Clean and lightly lubricate all firearms before the season begins, not after a storm threatens

before the season begins, not after a storm threatens Inspect optics, mounts, and batteries and replace anything questionable

and replace anything questionable Install or recharge desiccants; verify your electric dehumidifier is functioning

Place a humidity and temperature monitor inside the safe so you are tracking actual conditions

so you are tracking actual conditions Elevate your safe if your home has flooded previously or sits in a low-lying area

if your home has flooded previously or sits in a low-lying area Move ammunition to airtight, waterproof containers — factory cardboard boxes are not storm-resistant

— factory cardboard boxes are not storm-resistant Store important firearm documents in a waterproof bag , separate from the safe if possible

, separate from the safe if possible Check your carry firearm and defensive tools — inspect for corrosion, verify function, confirm the ammunition you are carrying is in good condition

Louisiana State Police reminds residents each year that storm preparation requires action before a storm is in the forecast, not the night before landfall. The same logic applies to firearms. Cleaning and protecting a firearm properly takes a fraction of the time (and a fraction of the cost) of having it professionally restored after water damage.