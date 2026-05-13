LAFAYETTE, La. — PepsiCo Foods is cutting more than 20 snack products from store shelves in 2026, and the scale of this year’s purge is wider than anything the company has done in years. Snack fans online are already calling it the “snacpocalypse,” and based on the list circulating from food blogger Zach Ciampa and insider accounts on Reddit, the nickname fits.

Louisiana is a state that takes its snacks seriously. Whether it’s a bag of chips at a crawfish boil, something to pass around during a Saints game, or fuel for a long drive through the Atchafalaya Basin, these products show up at a lot of local gatherings. Some of what’s being cut has been on shelves for years.

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One important caveat before diving into the list: PepsiCo Foods has not released an official press release confirming these cuts. The information comes from influencer reporting and self-identified company employees on Reddit, and food media outlets including Sporked have corroborated many of the cuts. Some may be regional rather than national, so availability could vary by store and market.

The Corporate Context

The company itself has been going through changes. PepsiCo rebranded its snack division from Frito-Lay to PepsiCo Foods in recent years, and it has been closing manufacturing plants. A facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the historic birthplace of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, is set to close on June 6, 2026, resulting in 248 layoffs. A plant in Liberty, New York, which produced PopCorners, was already shuttered earlier, with 287 workers let go. The product cuts are happening inside a broader company restructuring.

Cheetos

Cheetos Cheese Pizza Puffs are getting cut. That one stings, because this product just came back to shelves in 2025 after fans spent years asking for it to return. According to Ciampa’s reporting, the Pizza Puffs are being replaced in the lineup by Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Puffs. The Flamin’ Hot Asteroids (sold as Flavor Shots) are also on the way out.

Lay’s

Lay’s is taking the biggest hit of any brand on the list. Gone are:

Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey

Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue

Lay’s Baked Salt & Vinegar (large bag format)

Lay’s All Dressed

Lay’s Poppables Veggie Sea Salt

Lay’s Poppables Veggie Ranch

Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt Sweet Potato

That’s seven Lay’s products in a single cycle.

Doritos

Two Doritos products are confirmed going away: Golden Sriracha, which built a loyal following over the years, and Dinamita Xxtra Flamin’ Hot.

Smartfood

Smartfood Movie Theater Butter and Smartfood Brown Butter & Sea Salt Kettle Corn are both being discontinued.

Popcorners

Popcorners Sweet Chili is confirmed cut, at least in large bag format. Whether smaller sizes follow remains unclear.

Tostitos

Tostitos Cantina Thin N Crispy chips are going away, along with the 16-ounce jar of Tostitos Nacho Cheese Dip. The dip may remain available in other sizes.

Ruffles

Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ is being discontinued, along with Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Sandwich Crackers.

Rold Gold

Rold Gold Cheddar is confirmed out.

Fritos

Fritos Queso Flavor Twists are being cut, along with the small-can version of Fritos Hot Bean Dip.

Chester’s

Chester’s is taking the hardest hit of any brand on this list. Three products are being discontinued: Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn, Carolina Style BBQ Fries, and Ranch Fries. Sporked notes that this represents the near-end of Chester’s as a product line.

Baken-Ets

Baken-Ets Flamin’ Hot Limon Chicharrones are being cut.

Munchies and Fritos Meat Snacks

Munchies Cheetos Cheddar Cheese Flavored Sandwich Crackers are also on the way out. The Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese Meat Stick is being discontinued, though the jerky version of the same flavor remains in production.

What This Means for Louisiana Shoppers

If a product on this list is a regular in your household, now is the time to check your local Rouses, Walmart, or Brookshire’s. Stock may still be available in some stores while supplies last. Because some of these cuts appear to be rolling out regionally rather than all at once nationally, your nearest store may already be out or may still have inventory.

PepsiCo Foods has a history of replacing discontinued products with new releases, so the shelf space won’t sit empty for long. Whether the replacements earn the same loyalty is a different question.