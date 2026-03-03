In 2024, the arrest of former DeRidder mayor Misty Roberts stunned Beauregard Parish and quickly made headlines across Louisiana. Now, as her trial unfolds, testimony over the last several days has revealed deeply troubling and explicit allegations that prosecutors say paint a clearer picture of what happened at a party at her home that year.

Roberts, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Witness Accounts From Inside The Party

Several teenage witnesses have taken the stand describing what they say was a chaotic night involving alcohol, swimming, and escalating tension. At least three teen witnesses testified that they saw Roberts and the 16-year-old alleged victim engaged in sexual activity.

However, defense attorneys have highlighted inconsistencies in those accounts, pointing to conflicting statements about who was upstairs, who was outside, and what each witness could actually see.

Roberts’ own son previously told investigators in a recorded interview that he saw his mother having sex with his friend through a crack in a window. On the stand, he acknowledged portions of that interview while also expressing uncertainty about exactly what he saw.

Alleged Attempted Cover-Up

Jurors were shown text messages that prosecutors argue show efforts to contain the fallout.

One of the most explosive moments came when Roberts’ lifelong best friend testified about discussions to keep the kids from reporting the incident. A text message introduced in court included the phrase “lie till you die.” The friend acknowledged she likely told the kids not to talk.

Prosecutors also presented testimony from Roberts’ ex-husband, who told jurors she confessed to him that she had sex with the minor and that the kids had caught them. He said she asked him to deny what happened and to contact the victim’s family on her behalf.

The defense has pushed back, suggesting bias due to an ongoing custody dispute and raising concerns about investigative conduct.

Digital Forensics And Explicit Evidence

A state police investigator testified about data pulled from multiple phones. That included photos of Roberts and the teen together at the party. Prosecutors described one image as lewd, and metadata reportedly placed it at Roberts’ home.

Jurors also heard about text exchanges between Roberts and the victim’s mother regarding pregnancy concerns. According to testimony, Roberts indicated she was on birth control and later suggested she would take emergency contraception.

In one of the more talked-about details of the trial, a DoorDash driver testified he delivered Plan B to Roberts’ home after accepting an order from someone identified as “Misty C.” He said he later realized the timing aligned with rumors about the alleged incident.

Emotional Testimony From The Victim’s Mother

The teen’s mother told jurors her son said he was “disgusted” after the alleged encounter. She testified that the family initially wanted the matter to go away but ultimately contacted authorities outside the city police department due to Roberts’ position as mayor at the time.

The trial has also included sharp cross-examination of the lead investigator over how quickly the arrest warrant was obtained and whether all potential evidence was properly secured.

Roberts resigned as mayor days before her arrest in 2024. This is her second trial after the first ended in a mistrial due to issues involving judges who previously handled grand jury proceedings.

Court remains in session, and we will continue following this explosive case as testimony continues.