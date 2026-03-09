(Ville Platte, Louisiana) - Police in Ville Platte are looking for an inmate who escaped from the city jail.

According to News 15, Marlon Williams, 37, of Mamou, escaped from the city jail on Saturday, March 7, just after 7 p.m.

The report states that Williams was able to get away through an unsecured door leading to the recreation yard.

Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas told the news station that Williams was in custody on charges of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and home invasion.

If you know Marlon Williams' whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 immediately. And as always, when anyone is wanted by the police, it is advised that you never approach them; rather, call the police.

Here's another look at the man who escaped from jail in Evangeline Parish.

UPDATE: VPPD reports that Williams has been captured.

