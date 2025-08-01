VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A two-vehicle fatality crash involving commercial motor vehicles on Interstate 49 happened on July 30, 2025, shortly after 11:00 am.

Crash Happened Near Highway 29 Exit

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred just south of the intersection of Interstate 49 and Louisiana Highway 29.

Victim Identified as Broussard Man

The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Marcus Landry of Broussard.

Details from the Investigation

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling north on Interstate 49 at a reduced speed. At the same time, a 2015 Freightliner M2-160 driven by Landry was traveling north on the interstate behind the Cascadia.

For reasons still under investigation, Landry's vehicle failed to yield and struck the rear of the Cascadia.

Driver of Second Vehicle Not Injured

Landry, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cascadia was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

Impairment Not Suspected

The driver of the Cascadia was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol was detected. Routine toxicology samples were collected from Landry for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police Safety Reminder

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists to always make safe decisions while behind the wheel by eliminating distractions and maintaining full attention on the road. Even brief lapses in focus can have serious consequences, not just for yourself but for everyone sharing the roadway. By staying vigilant and minimizing distractions, you play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all road users.