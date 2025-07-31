Highlights

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Javon Robertson following narcotics investigation

Search warrant execution recovered over 900 grams of marijuana, 820 Adderall pills, and multiple other controlled substances

Investigators seized $79,805 in cash along with hydraulic brick presses and money counter

Robertson faces eight charges including multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute

Investigation remains ongoing with no additional details released

Lafayette Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust, Nearly $80K Cash Seized

Sheriff's office narcotics unit recovers multiple controlled substances and drug equipment during Ember Grove Crossing search

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafayette man faces multiple drug charges after investigators seized nearly $80,000 in cash and significant quantities of controlled substances during a search warrant execution Tuesday.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the operation was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation targeting the 400 block of Ember Grove Crossing.

Major Drug Seizure Includes Multiple Controlled Substances

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit recovered a substantial cache of illegal drugs during the search. Investigators found approximately 904 grams of marijuana, 820 Adderall pills, 150 grams of cocaine, and 42 grams of crack cocaine. The seizure also included 18 Hydrocodone pills and 20 Xanax pills.

Officers discovered equipment consistent with drug distribution operations, including two hydraulic brick presses and one money counter. The cash seizure totaled $79,805.

Lafayette Resident Faces Eight Drug-Related Charges

Javon Robertson, 39, of Lafayette, was arrested and booked on eight charges related to drug possession and distribution. The charges include possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Schedule I), multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II substances including Adderall, cocaine, crack cocaine, and Hydrocodone, and possession with intent to distribute Xanax (Schedule IV).

Robertson also faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

Investigation Continues with No Additional Details

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the investigation remains active. No additional information about the case timeline, other potential suspects, or the scope of the ongoing investigation has been released.

The narcotics unit's operation demonstrates continued law enforcement efforts to address drug distribution networks operating in Lafayette Parish.