(KPEL) - A disturbing story out of a public school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WBRZ reports that police responded to Istrouma High School on Wednesday morning after a gun went off in a classroom.

According to the Baton Rouge news station, the student was detained, and no one in the school was injured when the gun went off.

Istrouma High School is an accredited public school in Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.