ACADIA PARISH, La. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has one lane of I-10 Westbound near Duson closed this morning (Wednesday, April 29).

Right Lane of I-10 Westbound Closed Near Mile Marker 92

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers are on the scene of a crash near Mile Marker 92, just before the Duson exit, with the right lane closed.

How Long Will the Lane Closure Last?

Around 4:15 a.m., LSP posted that the right lane would remain closed for approximately three to four hours.

READ MORE - Crash on I-10 on Tuesday, April 28 Claims Life of Lafayette Woman

Motorists are encouraged to adjust their travel plans and use alternate routes if they are planning to head westbound on the interstate.

How to Check for Real-Time I-10 Traffic Updates

To stay up to date on road closure information, motorists can use the 511 phone system, visit www.511.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app.