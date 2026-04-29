Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Right Lane of I-10 Westbound Near Duson Wednesday Morning

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Right Lane of I-10 Westbound Near Duson Wednesday Morning

Louisiana State Police

ACADIA PARISH, La. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has one lane of I-10 Westbound near Duson closed this morning (Wednesday, April 29).

Right Lane of I-10 Westbound Closed Near Mile Marker 92

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers are on the scene of a crash near Mile Marker 92, just before the Duson exit, with the right lane closed.

How Long Will the Lane Closure Last?

Around 4:15 a.m., LSP posted that the right lane would remain closed for approximately three to four hours.

READ MORE - Crash on I-10 on Tuesday, April 28 Claims Life of Lafayette Woman

Motorists are encouraged to adjust their travel plans and use alternate routes if they are planning to head westbound on the interstate.

How to Check for Real-Time I-10 Traffic Updates

To stay up to date on road closure information, motorists can use the 511 phone system, visit www.511.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app.

10 on 10: The 10 Best Places to Eat on I-10 in South Louisiana

Part of the fun of traveling is stopping for a great bite to eat. Here in Acadiana, great places to eat is kind what we're famous for.

Whether you're a traveler in need of stopping to stretch your legs and get some great food, or you're a local that's in the know, I-10 through Acadiana is chocked full of amazing local restaurants.

Picking the best of anything when it comes to food in Louisiana is a pretty impossible task, but using Google reviews and a little geography, we've compiled the list of "The 10 Best Places to Eat on I-10 in South Louisiana".

Gallery Credit: Michael Scott

Filed Under: crash
Categories: Lafayette News

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