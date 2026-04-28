A deadly crash has brought traffic to a halt along one of Lafayette’s busiest corridors during peak drive time.

UPDATE:

Authorities say that all lanes are now open and the victim has been identified.

ORIGINAL:

According to Lafayette Police, officers are currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound, just west of University Avenue. The crash happened during a high-traffic period, creating immediate backups and widespread delays across the area.

Eastbound Lanes Closed From Ambassador To University

Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of I-10 from the Ambassador Caffery off-ramp to University Avenue as the investigation continues.

Traffic is being diverted away from the interstate, and drivers are being urged to find alternate routes. Congestion has already begun spilling onto nearby roadways, including surface streets often used as detours during interstate closures.

Get our free mobile app

At Least One Fatality Confirmed

Police have confirmed that at least one person has died as a result of the crash. Details about how the crash occurred, how many vehicles were involved, or the identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The Lafayette Police Traffic Unit is leading the investigation and remains on scene working to determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers Urged To Avoid Area

With the interstate shut down during rush hour, delays are expected to be significant. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and remain patient as crews work the scene.

This is a developing situation, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.