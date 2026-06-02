(KPEL News) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group are hoping someone will come forward with information to help them solve an armed robbery that occurred in their parish on the night of May 30, 2025.

Sometimes, even a small piece of information can help law enforcement solve a case.

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The Store Robbed Was in Northern Acadia Parish

On that Friday night, two suspects went into the store in the 2800 block of Basile Eunice Highway, and they were armed. The two robbed the store.

An investigation immediately started last year into who the two suspects were who robbed the store in northern Acadia Parish.

Two people came into the store that Friday night in hoodies, and they were brandishing weapons. At the time, the crime was featured on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, but more information is needed.

The cashier was held at gunpoint.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA HUSBAND AND WIFE BUSTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBING A STORE TOGETHER

How the Acadia Parish Armed Robbery Suspects Were Dressed

One suspect, officials say, was wearing a hoodie, and it was one someone might recognize. The sweatshirt had spiderweb graphics on it. This suspect was also wearing grey pants.

The other unidentified person can be seen wearing a Nike sweatshirt. That article of clothing is grey and black. The suspect was also wearing black pants.

These two individuals stole not only cash from the store, but they also took the victim's cell phone.

Your Call to Crime Stoppers Could Solve This Armed Robbery Case

Officials ask you to look at the photo to see if you recognize either of the two suspects. If you have information, you can anonymously call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Another option to anonymously tip off authorities is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.