LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Police Department is working the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of C.O. Circle. The incident took place on Monday, July 20, 2026.

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One Person Injured in Monday Shooting

According to police, one victim is injured and suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

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Lafayette Police Establish Crime Scene

LPD has established a crime scene, and the shooting remains under investigation.

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How to Submit Information to Investigators

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.