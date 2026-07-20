One Injured in Lafayette Shooting, Police Say
LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Police Department is working the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of C.O. Circle. The incident took place on Monday, July 20, 2026.
One Person Injured in Monday Shooting
According to police, one victim is injured and suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
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Lafayette Police Establish Crime Scene
LPD has established a crime scene, and the shooting remains under investigation.
How to Submit Information to Investigators
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.
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Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee