LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of North St. Antoine Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 2:55 p.m.

Two Victims Transported to Hospital — One Critical, One Stable

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

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Detectives were dispatched to the scene and began investigating the incident.

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One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition, according to the latest update by the Lafayette Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. LPD will release an update when more information becomes available.

Investigation Ongoing — How to Submit Tips to Lafayette Police

In the meantime, they are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also download the LPD app and submit information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS mobile app or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.