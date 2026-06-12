LAFAYETTE, La. - A man was arrested on drug charges after driving a shooting victim to the hospital on Thursday night, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Shooting Reported on West Congress Street at 8:27 P.M.

At 8:27 p.m., LPD responded to the 2400 block of West Congress Street, in reference to a shooting in progress. While en route to the scene, officers were informed by 911 dispatchers that the victim was being driven by private vehicle to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

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Driver Detained After Narcotics Discovered at Hospital

Once at the hospital, officers located the victim in a vehicle and he was soon brought inside the hospital by medical staff for treatment. Officers, however, noticed a large amount of narcotics inside the vehicle and the driver was detained.

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A crime scene was established at both locations and LPD Investigators were called to the scene.

Brandale Comeaux Booked on Drug and Outstanding Warrant Charges

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Brandale Comeaux, was later booked on outstanding warrants and possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute.

LPD is actively investigating this incident.

How to Submit Tips About the Shooting to Lafayette Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD app and submit your information via the tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.