POINTE COUPEE, La. - An Uber driver was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree rape after an investigation, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

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What Authorities Say Happened

Adolfito Marte Mercedes, 56, was reportedly working as a rideshare driver when the alleged crime occurred.

Sheriff Addresses Investigation

"Crimes of this nature are among the most serious offenses we investigate. Our detectives worked diligently to ensure that every available lead was pursued and that the facts were thoroughly examined. We remain committed to seeking justice for victims and keeping our communities safe," Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

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Public Urged To Use Caution With Rideshare Services

While the sheriff’s office provided few details about the arrest, they emphasized the importance of caution when using rideshare services. Sheriff Thibodeaux urged residents to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Suspect Booked As Investigation Continues

Mercedes was taken into custody and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. The investigation is ongoing.