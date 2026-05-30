Two Men Accused of Throwing Pregnant Woman from Moving Vehicle
(Jeanerette, LA) - Officials say two men have been arrested after being accused of throwing a pregnant woman from a moving vehicle.
Officials say this incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, when the two New Iberia men were alleged to have thrown this woman out of the vehicle while they were on Katherine Street in New Iberia.
Jeanerette Residents Come to the Aid of Woman Thrown From Vehicle
Officials in Jeanerette were notified by phone of the incident. Residents in the area came to the women's aid until Jeanerette officers arrived, and first responders took her to a hospital for treatment.
The witnesses to the event provided officials with information about the suspects.
Two New Iberia Men Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Pregnant Woman from Vehicle
As the investigation progressed, two men were arrested. Police arrested 34-year-old Brett Michael Phillips of New Iberia on the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree feticide
- Second-degree kidnapping
- Domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Driver must be licensed
The other man arrested was 36-year-old Chris Adam Phillips, and he was arrested on the following charges:
- Principal to attempted first-degree feticide
- Principal to second-degree kidnapping
- Principal to domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim
- Simple Assault
- Failure to seek assistance
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One New Iberia Suspect in a Relationship with Pregnant Woman
Investigators say they discovered that the pregnant victim and one of the suspects in the case were in a relationship.
Eventually, both men were taken and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
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Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff