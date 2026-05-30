(Jeanerette, LA) - Officials say two men have been arrested after being accused of throwing a pregnant woman from a moving vehicle.

Officials say this incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, when the two New Iberia men were alleged to have thrown this woman out of the vehicle while they were on Katherine Street in New Iberia.

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Jeanerette Residents Come to the Aid of Woman Thrown From Vehicle

Officials in Jeanerette were notified by phone of the incident. Residents in the area came to the women's aid until Jeanerette officers arrived, and first responders took her to a hospital for treatment.

The witnesses to the event provided officials with information about the suspects.

Two New Iberia Men Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Pregnant Woman from Vehicle

As the investigation progressed, two men were arrested. Police arrested 34-year-old Brett Michael Phillips of New Iberia on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree feticide

Second-degree kidnapping

Domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Driver must be licensed

The other man arrested was 36-year-old Chris Adam Phillips, and he was arrested on the following charges:

Principal to attempted first-degree feticide

Principal to second-degree kidnapping

Principal to domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim

Simple Assault

Failure to seek assistance

READ MORE: OPELOUSAS POLICE ADDRESS VIRAL GANG WAR RUMORS AFTER RECENT SHOOTINGS

One New Iberia Suspect in a Relationship with Pregnant Woman

Investigators say they discovered that the pregnant victim and one of the suspects in the case were in a relationship.

Eventually, both men were taken and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.