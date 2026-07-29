(KPEL News) - The Beauregard Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after an 18-month-old child who was in foster care died at a hospital there on Sunday, July 21, according to KPLC.

An Investigation Has Started into a Foster Child's Death

The child was brought to a hospital in Beauregard Parish and eventually succumbed to injuries. When the child's death occurred, officials with the Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the little girl's death.

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Louisiana Foster Child Who Died Has Been Identified

Officials say the 18-month-old girl has been identified as Melanie Trahan.

Beauregard Sheriff's Office Chief of Investigations Sylvester Denmond told KPLC the little girl had brain hemorrhaging, not in one area, but in several areas. He went on to say that each of the hemorrhages was in a different stage of healing.

Investigators Believe Abuse Caused a Louisiana Foster Baby's Death

The investigation started as officials say the death of this foster child is believed to have been caused by the abuse of the child. While the child was initially being treated in Beauregard Parish, she was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

READ MORE: OPELOUSAS FATHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL BATTERY OF HIS CHILD

Officials have made no arrests in this case, but the investigation is ongoing. The following agencies are all investigating the details of this case:

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Department of Children and Family Services

Questions About Louisiana's Foster Care System

Back in May of this year, WBRZ reported on employees with the Department of Children and Family Services who said the number of cases was surpassing the number of employees to handle them.

At the time, reporter Brittany Weiss interviewed four DCFS employees, and three of them told her in May they had recently left the department due to "poor management" and a lack of training.

You can check out the report below: