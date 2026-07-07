(Opelousas, LA) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an Opelousas father has been arrested after allegations that he was responsible for improper physical contact with his child.

Jacob Boone of Opelousas Faces Charges for Allegedly Hurting His Child

Sheriff Guidroz says deputies arrested 33-year-old Jacob Boone on the following charges:

Two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Man Accused of Sexual Battery of His Child Surrenders to St. Landry Parish Officials

According to the Sheriff, Boone surrendered at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Their investigation began when a parent filed a complaint with the Sheriff's Office after talking to a school counselor and her children.

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The investigation began on March 4, following the complaint. Sheriff Guidroz says the complaint alleges improper physical contact and improper communications.

Guidroz says,

Once again, prompt action by school employees and a concerned parent allowed swift action to be taken. We can’t stress this enough; be involved, be concerned and speak up if you suspect something.

If anyone has further information, they should contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

READ MORE: RAYNE ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CHARGES FOR FIFTH TIME

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers line at 337-948-TIPS (8477), or you can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.