(Lafayette, LA) - A little over three dozen people have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of July 13th through 17th, 2026.

As people are booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, additional information on arrests is added.

In looking at the various arrests that have occurred and those booked into the Lafayette Jail, several people were booked on charges related to Domestic Violence. Several people have also been booked for Domestic Violence Child Endangerment.

One person was charged with Second-Degree Battery this week. A few people were arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

A few people were arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.