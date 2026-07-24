(KPEL News) - A Monroe woman was arrested after officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office said she tried to claim damages for a fire months before the insurance policy even took effect.

How and Why the Investigation into Insurance Fraud Began?

According to investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office, the policy was issued by USAA, and the Louisiana Department of Insurance reviewed it and realized something wasn't right.

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Why Dates Were Important in the Alleged Insurance Fraud Case in Louisiana

As the referral progressed, investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office say a claim was filed on January 13, 2026, for a fire at a home, but they alleged the policy had not even taken effect.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE MAN CHARGED AFTER 106 TIRES DUMPED ON LAJAUNIE ROAD

Who Was Arrested for Allegedly Filing a False Insurance Claim in Louisiana

An arrest warrant was issued, and 42-year-old Tashira Glover of Monroe eventually surrendered to the Quachita Parish Sheriff's Office and was arrested for the alleged fake claim.

Investigators say Glover filed a claim for damage to the home in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Monroe, which was months before the policy was even in effect.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office,

Additional investigative efforts determined the reported loss had actually occurred several months before the inception of the insurance policy.

How to Report Fraudulent Fire Claims in Louisiana

If you know someone who has committed a fire-related crime, you can report that anonymously at lasfm.org. Click on Arson Fires.