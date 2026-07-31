(KPEL News) A new Louisiana law now makes it illegal for businesses to apply a surcharge to your bill if you decide to use your debit card as a form of payment.

Anytime you turn around lately, consumers seem to be hit with rising prices, surcharges, and higher fees.

Get our free mobile app

For thousands of people across Louisiana, a debit card is their only way to transact for goods and services, but when some businesses charge a surcharge for using the card, it's another slap in the face for people already on extremely tight budgets.

Members of the Louisiana Legislature and the governor heard what people felt about the practice, and now it's illegal for retailers and restaurants to charge you a surcharge for buying with a debit card, as Act 751 takes effect August 1, 2026. Businesses can still charge a surcharge if you are using a credit card.

The legislator who authored the legislation, Franklinton Senator Beth Mizell, interestingly enough, a federal law on the books since 2010 already made it illegal for businesses to charge the customer a fee when using their debit cards.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA DEBIT CARD USERS WARNED ABOUT 'GHOST TAPPING' THIS HALLOWEEN

Under the new law, a business can be fined $500 for a violation. For consumers who pay attention to fee issues, you will need to make sure you are not being charged a surcharge when using your debit card. If it happens, you can call the Louisiana Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

If this has occurred, instead of calling to lodge your complaint, you can fill out a form via the AG's website at https://www.ag.state.la.us/Page/ConsumerDispute