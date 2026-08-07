(KPEL News) - The United Cajun Navy says they are ready to join the search for a Louisiana mother and daughter, last known to have been in the Butte La Rose area.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the mother and her 10-year-old daughter were last seen in the area months ago, and officials are continuing to investigate in order to locate the two.

Louisiana Mother and Daughter Have Not Been Heard from in Weeks

According to the family and investigators, the search continues for 39-year-old Danielle Lea and her 10-year-old daughter, Alayna, who are from East Feliciana Parish.

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The United Cajun Navy has been in contact with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office in order to offer their services in the search.

Louisiana Mother and Daughter Reported Missing to Baton Rouge Police Department

The search began with law enforcement officials after the mother and daughter were reported missing to the Baton Rouge Police Department in July. It had been a couple of months since anyone was known to have contact with them.

St. Martin Parish Investigators and other Authorities Are Searching for a Missing Mother and Daughter

Since information indicates the two may be in the Butte La Rose area, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has had its teams investigating for some time to locate the mother and child.

Sheriff's officials say the last time someone spotted the two was in the Butte La Rose area in late April or early May. The two had been in the company of James Michael Nona, a man who was ultimately arrested in Texas on unrelated charges.

United Cajun Navy Can Offer Resources and Manpower to the Search

The United Cajun Navy responds to a variety of events, including natural disasters, searches for missing individuals, and the like. Their members are constantly helping in emergency-response situations.

READ MORE: UNITED CAJUN NAVY INVOLVED IN SEARCH FOR NANCY GUTHRIE

Anyone with Information about a Missing Louisiana Mother and Daughter Should Contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

If you want to report any information anonymously, simply call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or use the P3 app on any mobile device.