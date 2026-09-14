LAFAYETTE, La. — Sen. John Kennedy’s office has answered months of internet demand, releasing the full written recipe behind his wife Becky’s viral “not-so-famous” chicken salad.

The reveal follows a summer video where Kennedy, R-La., stood at his kitchen island with a jar of the salad and two slices of white bread and declared it “better than sex.” He clarified: “Not really, but you get the point.” In the new video accompanying the recipe drop, Kennedy kept the humor going, joking the salad will “grow hair and cure E.D.”

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What Louisiana Foodies Need to Know

Kennedy posted the video and recipe card on the heels of the kitchen-island moment that made him the most-followed Republican senator on TikTok.

Turns out Becky’s chicken salad isn’t a canned-chicken-and-mayo shortcut. The recipe starts with a homemade poached chicken base: parsley, thyme, onion, carrot, celery, and chicken breast simmered in broth, then finished with a low-speed pass on a hand mixer to shred it fine.

The dressing brings in mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, diced celery, shallots, fresh dill, parsley, green onions, and capers, all folded together and chilled for at least an hour before serving.

It’s a step up from the average potluck chicken salad, and it explains why Kennedy’s followers wouldn’t let the recipe go once they got a taste, or at least a glimpse, of it online.

Credit: Sen. John Kennedy/TikTok Credit: Sen. John Kennedy/TikTok

Timeline and Local Buzz

The chicken salad hype traces back to a June 2 post where Kennedy mentioned having Becky’s “not-so-world famous chicken salad sandwich” in Madisonville, the same clip that includes his “better than sex” line.

The video helped push his social media presence into the national spotlight, according to a USA Today profile published in July that detailed Kennedy’s unlikely rise as a TikTok star and noted he’s outpaced every other Senate Republican on the platform.

What Happens Next for Becky’s Chicken Salad

Expect Louisiana kitchens, and probably a few well outside the state, to be testing this recipe out this week. Whether or not it lives up to the senator’s, ahem, colorful endorsement is something Acadiana cooks will have to decide for themselves.

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