(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office are again investigating an arson case in the state. Officials say that buildings behind some businesses were intentionally set on fire in Natchitoches.

State Fire Marshal Chad Sonnier's office has been investigating the situation since the fires were started on Sunday, September 6, when the Natchitoches Fire Department was called out about a blaze.

Get our free mobile app

According to officials, they arrested a 20-year-old man on two counts of Aggravated Arson. Investigators say the fires were intentionally set. They took Seth Leach into custody on those charges.

READ MORE: ESTHERWOOD WOMAN ARRESTED ON ARSON AND INSURANCE FRAUD CHARGES

What prompted the fires was not given, but the investigation is still ongoing. The thing about fires in Louisiana is that if you think something has been done on purpose, you can report those suspicions to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

You can give information by calling their tips line at 1-844-954-1221. If you prefer, you can visit the fire marshal's website at lasfm.org. Once you are on the site, look for the button labeled "Arson Fires."

It was just days ago that was reported on another suspected arson case in which a 45-year-old Jonesville man was arrested. In that case, authorities allege that Robert Stevenson wanted to set one house on fire, which he was successful in doing, but the fire also spread to three other homes.