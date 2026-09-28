(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple people were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center to start the week of September 28. Each day we will add new arrests and booking records.

There were a handful of people who were arrested over the weekend for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. For one of those individuals, it was their second time being arrested for that offense.

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Another offense that led to several arrests so far this week was Aggravated Battery. Several individuals were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge.

There were two people who were arrested and booked into Lafayette's Jail for Violations of Protective Orders.

There were multiple people who were also arrested on charges of Domestic Violence who ended in the jail this week.

In the list of arrests, there were multiple people booked into the jail on various drug charges, and one man was arrested on a charge of False Imprisonment.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.