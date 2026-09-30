CARENCRO, La. — A Carencro delivery driver lost the entire $120 balance in a rideshare app wallet after a pair of phone calls convinced the driver that a support representative needed help fixing a payment problem, a case now detailed in a BBB Scam Tracker report filed with BBB of Acadiana.

In a Scam Tracker report filed September 28, the driver describes accepting what looked like a scheduled delivery through a rideshare app. While en route to the pickup, the driver got a call claiming the delivery had been canceled and that compensation was on the way. A second caller then said there was a problem depositing that money and walked the driver through adding an unfamiliar card to the in-app wallet. The $120 balance vanished as soon as the card was added.

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BBB of Acadiana, which serves Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, is warning rideshare and delivery drivers across the region about the scheme: scammers who call mid-shift, reference real account or delivery activity to sound legitimate, and pressure drivers into handing over access to their earnings.

Why This Scam Is Fooling Acadiana Drivers

What makes this scheme dangerous is timing. The caller in the Carencro case reached the driver while a delivery was actively in progress, which made the call feel connected to something real. BBB of Acadiana says scammers don’t need inside access to pull this off. Information pulled from a fraudulent order, a compromised account, or another deceptive method can be enough to make a call sound like it’s coming from inside the app.

Photo by Victor Larracuente on Unsplash man holding black Android smartphone

Drivers shouldn’t assume legitimacy just because a caller mentions a real delivery, a rider complaint or an account issue. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has flagged the same pattern nationally: callers posing as rideshare support staff talk drivers into granting account access, then drain every dollar from it.

What Acadiana Drivers Need to Know

BBB of Acadiana is urging rideshare and delivery drivers across Lafayette and the surrounding parishes to treat unexpected support calls with suspicion, no matter how specific or urgent they sound. The organization’s recommendations:

Never add an unfamiliar debit card, gift card or other payment method to an app wallet because a caller asked.

Never give out a password, verification code, Social Security number or banking information to someone who called unprompted.

Hang up and contact support directly through the official app instead of trusting a number a caller provides.

Check payout and banking details regularly for changes you didn’t make.

Turn on multifactor authentication and any other account-security features the app offers.

Treat urgency as a red flag. Legitimate support teams don’t threaten to suspend an account or wipe out earnings in the next five minutes.

Save screenshots, phone numbers, and messages tied to anything suspicious in case a report is needed later.

What To Do If Your Account Is Already Compromised

Drivers who believe a scammer already has access should act immediately: change the account password, remove any payout method that wasn’t added by the driver, and contact the rideshare or delivery company through its official support channel. If banking or card information was shared, the driver’s bank or payment provider should be notified as well.

Where To Report a Rideshare Support Scam

Incidents can be reported to BBB Scam Tracker, the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov. BBB of Acadiana notes that Scam Tracker reports come directly from consumers and aren’t independently verified, and cautions that scammers frequently impersonate legitimate companies, misusing their names, logos, and platforms to appear credible.

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