(KPEL News) - If you are the person who loves the truly spooky and scary experience, there are plenty of treasures in Lafayette and beyond that offer a frighteningly good time.

As Halloween approaches, people are looking for interesting, scary stories and places to visit where they can experience something otherworldly or have a terrifying time.

Beyond things that might scare the pants off you, Lafayette and across our state offer truly delightful events with some spooky fun. Sometimes you want to have fun without a panic attack or triggering the "fight or flight" response. Harvard University explains there are a myriad of responses that happen,

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Why People Like to Be Scared for Halloween

I find it interesting to understand why so many people love being scared at Halloween. If you love haunted houses, scary movies, and blood and gore, you are not a freak.

Plenty of people in Acadiana prefer Halloween over even Christmas. According to Florida International University, getting scared actually releases the good chemicals in our brain. Dopamine is released when we get into a scary situation.

You can find scary, frightening, and even adorable displays of holiday spirit in front of homes and businesses, and even inside them, throughout Louisiana to help you enjoy Halloween.

Louisiana Offers Plenty of Haunted and Scary Experiences for Halloween

There is something for everyone who wants to be frightened or even have their pants scared right off. Louisiana has something for everyone. If you want a good ghost story, you will find a variety of places near and far where strange things have happened. If you want haunted houses ranging from mild to downright scary, check out the highlighted places.

These places are just a few of the many great stories and venues in our state.

READ MORE: THIS LAFAYETTE CARWASH IS GETTING SERIOUSLY SCARY FOR HALLOWEEN 2026

Go to a Place Where People Have Seen Ghosts for Halloween

If you want to visit a place in Lafayette where people have encountered ghosts, visit T'Frere's. According to Christine Wood's Book, "Ghosts Along the Bayou," you will hear the story of a little girl said to haunt the place after a tragedy. She is not the only spirit there! You will get chills when you visit this place.

The Egan Hotel and the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley are beautiful locations, and the stories of what happened over the years are still being discussed.

Ask about what happened in rooms 302 and 232! Be sure to visit the Opera House and ask about the investigation. An EVP picked up the voice of a woman coming from the stage saying, "I can hear". How incredible is that?

New Orleans Boasts The "Most Haunted House in New Orleans

Have you ever heard of the "Most Haunted House in New Orleans"? This house is full of terrible stories. The mansion sits at 1140 Royal Street in the New Orleans French Quarter. The history of the home is one steeped in tragedy and senseless violence. Dr. Louis Lalaurie bought the home for himself and his wife, Delphine Macarty Lalaurie, and two of her daughters. This was Delphine's third husband.

The mansion at 1140 Royal Street in the New Orleans French Quarter is said to be "The Most Haunted House in New Orleans." Now, it is up for sale again.

The history of the home is one steeped in tragedy and senseless violence. Dr. Louis Lalaurie bought the home for himself and his wife, Delphine Macarty Lalaurie, and two of her daughters. This was Delphine's third husband. It is said the two threw lavish parties and that the socialite's two previous husbands died rather mysteriously!

New Orleans Offers Ghost Tours To Give You A Fright

If you are going to New Orleans, the following are just some of the places that offer ghost tours:

Victoria Francisco By Permission Victoria Francisco By Permission

The Myrtles is the Sixth Most Haunted House

If you are looking for one of the spookiest and scariest places in Louisiana, you must visit the Myrtles Plantation. Ghosts have been seen reflected in mirrors, apparitions have been seen, and even been reports of items crashing to the ground inside the home.

The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville has been named the sixth scariest place on the globe by TripAdvisor. Check out these stories about the wild experiences at the Myrtles.

Ghost Photos Taken at the Myrtles

If You Want a Scare, Visit the Fright Trail in Scott

The Fright Trail in Scott is a wooded attraction spanning many acres where patrons can get "scare after scare." It's a trail full of all of the scary things about Halloween. The attraction is recommended for people 8 and older, and children under 10 must have an adult with them.

This place in Scott is not playing. People will jump out at you; it's in a wooded area, and you could get so freaked out that you will want to run out!

Fright Trail is open Friday and Saturday nights in October through the first weekend of November. The Saturday nights are called Frights. *Saturdays are the Frights Without Lights Nights.

READ MORE: BAYOU BLOODFEST HORROR CONVENTION COMING TO LAFAYETTE

You Can Get Frightened in New Iberia

Frightmare on Main Street in New Iberia is held in an old house on a corner of Main Street. From their website, "We are dedicated to one purpose, and that is to make you scream like a child, no matter how old you are. Beware what is lurking in the dark corners."

Hey, it looks haunted, and I bet you'll be frightened right out of your shoes!

Organizers say this New Iberia attraction is the perfect scary setting for anyone who wants to be frightened out of their wits. They are open on Friday and Saturday nights in October, and they will be open through October 26.

Google Maps Charles Burr Lane in Opelousas

Did You Know About the Haunted Opelousas Bridge?

According to an article by realtors Latter and Blum, a bridge in Opelousas is apparently haunted! Some say the Charles Burr Lane Bridge is haunted. People have said they have seen an apparition of a man walking on the road.

Some say they've seen the man walking on the bridge, while others claim they could feel his presence in their backseat! Creepy!

Some people in the area say they felt a presence in their vehicle, and when they looked in the rearview mirror, they saw a man's silhouette.

Louisiana is full of places with stories of ghosts, figures, hauntings, and more.