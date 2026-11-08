(Lafayette, LA) - A few dozen people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center so far this week. Officials from various law enforcement agencies throughout Lafayette Parish arrested several individuals on various charges, and they were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center beginning the week of November 8.

One of the people arrested was booked into the Lafayette jail on the following charges:

Two counts of Identity Theft

Two counts of Theft(Swindling/False Pretenses)

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Several individuals were booked into the jail on charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

All 17 people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

One individual was arrested on several charges, including the following:

Domestic Abuse Battery

Second-Degree Battery

Simple Battery

Several people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery.

One man was booked into the jail on three counts of Three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.