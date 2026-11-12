(KPEL News) - The Kenner Police Department has announced they have arrested ten people and is searching for six more people on allegations that they engaged in explicit sexual conversations with people they believed were underage girls.

Undercover Officers Make 10 Arrests in Child Exploitation Sting

This undercover operation led to the arrests and the search for the six other people wanted as part of the sting.

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Officials with Kenner Police say they began an investigation into activity on social media and apps on October 23. They say these people were aiming to exploit minors for sexual purposes via these means.

Undercover police officers were talking to people who wanted to engage in sexual activities. Investigators say one arrest in particular stood out because the man did not show up alone.

Suspect in Child Exploitation Sting Brings His Child to Meet Up

The suspect, 40-year-old Jasmine Gatlin of New Orleans, was communicating with undercover officers, and he wanted to meet the 15-year-old girl for sexual engagement, but he also wanted to bring his child.

He was told not to do so, but he did anyway. Gatlin showed up to this scene where he thought he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old girl with his 2-year-old child. No 15-year-old girl was waiting for any of these people. Gatlin was arrested on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

After Gatlin's arrest at the scene, officers say the toddler was turned over to Gatlin's grandmother.

Kenner Police via Facebook Arrested by Kenner Police

The nine other people arrested include the following:

Douglas Glen Brown, 40, New Orleans

Terrance Williams, 45, Des Allemands

Dwayne Crisp, 43, New Orleans

Troy Verrett Jr., 35, Marrero

Malcolm Richards, 39, New Orleans

Kendrick Isom, 52, Vacherie

Juan D. Gomez, 41, Kenner

Tracey Rourke, 56, Gretna

Paul Cordes III, 30, New Orleans

These nine are facing the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Kenner Police via Facebook Wanted by Kenner Police

The other six people they have warrants for are the following:

Thadis Misso II, 34, Union, Mississippi

Dwayne Lewis, 43, Bridge City

Leonardo Hernandez, 27, Weslaco, Texas

Lloyd Allen, 32, Prairieville

Baylee “Sabrina” Dawn Hogan, 27, Houston

Russell Kyle Rouse, 37, Brunswick, Georgia

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said about this operation,