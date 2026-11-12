Multiple Arrests as Police Break up Child Exploitation Ring, One Suspect Bring Toddler to Rendevouz He thinks involveds 15 year old
(KPEL News) - The Kenner Police Department has announced they have arrested ten people and is searching for six more people on allegations that they engaged in explicit sexual conversations with people they believed were underage girls.
Undercover Officers Make 10 Arrests in Child Exploitation Sting
This undercover operation led to the arrests and the search for the six other people wanted as part of the sting.
Officials with Kenner Police say they began an investigation into activity on social media and apps on October 23. They say these people were aiming to exploit minors for sexual purposes via these means.
Undercover police officers were talking to people who wanted to engage in sexual activities. Investigators say one arrest in particular stood out because the man did not show up alone.
Suspect in Child Exploitation Sting Brings His Child to Meet Up
The suspect, 40-year-old Jasmine Gatlin of New Orleans, was communicating with undercover officers, and he wanted to meet the 15-year-old girl for sexual engagement, but he also wanted to bring his child.
He was told not to do so, but he did anyway. Gatlin showed up to this scene where he thought he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old girl with his 2-year-old child. No 15-year-old girl was waiting for any of these people. Gatlin was arrested on the following charges:
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
- Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian
After Gatlin's arrest at the scene, officers say the toddler was turned over to Gatlin's grandmother.
The nine other people arrested include the following:
- Douglas Glen Brown, 40, New Orleans
- Terrance Williams, 45, Des Allemands
- Dwayne Crisp, 43, New Orleans
- Troy Verrett Jr., 35, Marrero
- Malcolm Richards, 39, New Orleans
- Kendrick Isom, 52, Vacherie
- Juan D. Gomez, 41, Kenner
- Tracey Rourke, 56, Gretna
- Paul Cordes III, 30, New Orleans
These nine are facing the following charges:
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
The other six people they have warrants for are the following:
- Thadis Misso II, 34, Union, Mississippi
- Dwayne Lewis, 43, Bridge City
- Leonardo Hernandez, 27, Weslaco, Texas
- Lloyd Allen, 32, Prairieville
- Baylee “Sabrina” Dawn Hogan, 27, Houston
- Russell Kyle Rouse, 37, Brunswick, Georgia
Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said about this operation,
Every time we conduct one of these operations, we think we have seen it all. Bringing your own 2-year-old child to a meeting you believe is for sexual activity with a 15-year-old is beyond disturbing. Parents, we are trying our best to take these predators down, but we need your help. Please monitor your children on devices. They will thank you one day.