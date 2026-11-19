(Baton Rouge, LA) - The DNA Doe Project was able to finally identify a young man whose body was found in the Mississippi River over 40 years ago. The man was identified as 19-year-old Locksley Rushworth III, who was from Baton Rouge.

It's a long, winding tale of the intervening years. In 1982, a body was found in the Mississippi River in Darrow, which is in Ascension Parish. At that time, officials say they were unable to identify the man, and it was about a week that the body had been in the river. The case grew cold after efforts to identify the man failed.

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Fast forward to today, and major advancements have been made not only in DNA, but also in solving cases by using familial DNA through genealogy research. Genetic genealogy is a wonder.

The DNA Doe Project was contacted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in 2025 to begin investigating the case. Within weeks, genealogists determined that the deceased had family in Mississippi, and when they followed up, it was learned that side of the family had moved to Baton Rouge in the 1930s.

When combing through newspaper clippings and other information, they determined it was possible that the body was that of 19-year-old Locksley Clyde Rushworth III, who was born in 1962 and lived in Baton Rouge.

The man later entered the military, and researchers discovered a story in a Miami newspaper about someone who had been mugged at a Greyhound Bus station. He had been there for training. But things really heated up when researchers said the following:

The breakthrough came when we found a legal notice placed by an attorney in 1986, asking for anyone who knew the whereabouts of Locksley to get in touch.

No one in his family ever knew that Rushworth had returned to Mississippi. No other details about the man's death were made available.