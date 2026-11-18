The Ascension Parish School Board renewed Superintendent Edith Walker’s contract for two years. Walker declined a personal raise, the district said, on the basis that any pay increase for her should be tied to raises for teachers.

The board approved the renewal unanimously on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after Walker’s annual performance review. Her base salary stays the same, and her pay will adjust with any percentage raises teachers in the district receive in the future.

What did the Ascension Parish School Board approve?

The new contract runs through Dec. 31, 2028. The district called Walker’s evaluation outstanding and said she earned a nearly perfect score and a Highly Effective rating.

Her first contract, approved in April 2023, was a three-year deal worth about $209,000 in the first year.

Why did Walker decline a raise?

The district announced her decision alongside the renewal. School Board President Jared Bercegeay said her choice to put teacher pay ahead of her own “speaks volumes about her character.”

Walker said she is grateful for the board’s confidence and that more work remains on special education, employee salaries and benefits, and facilities.

Why is the contract only two years?

State law allows a school board to hire a superintendent for up to four years. It caps the term at two years past the end of the sitting board’s own term. The current Ascension board’s term runs through December 2026, which lines up with the new Dec. 31, 2028 end date. Reports on the renewal describe two years as the longest the law allows.

Where does teacher pay stand in Ascension Parish?

The district had planned a $1,500 permanent raise for teachers and support staff. In July, it said it could not fund that raise and the $2,000 teacher stipends required by Gov. Jeff Landry’s executive order.

On July 14, the board approved one-time stipends of $2,000 for certificated employees and $1,000 for support staff. It also said it planned to approve another $1,500 one-time stipend for full-time employees by the end of the first semester.

Together, the measures will cost the board $14.4 million. A district administrator warned in July that the cost could affect the fund balance and bring the board back to the issue in November or December.

Who is Edith Walker?

Walker, a White Castle native, became superintendent in July 2023 after 21 years in Ascension Public Schools. She started as an English teacher and rose to chief instructional director.

Under her leadership, the district has kept an A rating. It has also led the state in the share of students scoring Mastery or Advanced on LEAP tests for four straight years. Walker is one of 12 leaders on the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching’s Educator Advisory Board, announced in September.

What happens next for Ascension teachers and Walker’s pay?

Walker’s pay will follow any percentage raise teachers receive. Reports on the renewal do not give the numeric evaluation score, her current salary, the size of a teacher raise or when the board will take one up.