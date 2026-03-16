FRANKLIN, La. (KPEL-FM) - An elementary school will not be open today after the school was vandalized over the weekend.

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Students Shift to Virtual Learning Monday

Officials with St. Mary Parish Public Schools have announced that W.P. Foster Elementary School will have a stay-home virtual learning day today (Monday, March 16, 2026).

What Happened at W.P. Foster Elementary

Officials say the school was vandalized sometime over the weekend. No official word as to the severity of the damage.

School Staff Still Reporting to Campus

Faculty and staff, however, will report to work as usual.

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"We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your support for our schools," St. Mary Parish Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

Second Monday Disruption for the School

Interestingly enough, this will be the second straight Monday that students at this school will not have in-school classes. On March 9, there was a disruption to city water services, causing the school to close that day.

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