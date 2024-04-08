Lousiana Festival Schedule for April, 2024
Well, Spring has officially sprung, and that means it's the start of Festival season in Louisiana. From Monroe to New Orleans, we are celebrating everything from art and music to food. Some heavy hitters are coming up in April including Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. There are even a few crawfish festivals less than a week and less than two hours away from each other.
If you're a fan of fresh strawberries, there's no better place to celebrate than in Ponchatoula for the annual Strawberry Festival. Food celebrations continue with more crawfish in Slidell to delicious Cajun cuisine with the Etouffee Festival in Arnaudville.
Included in this year's lineup of events is a festival for dogs, dog owners, as well as people who love beer with Woofstock 24 and NELA BrewFest in Monroe.
With so many opportunities to celebrate in our state, don't miss your chance to experience all that Louisiana has to offer with these upcoming events.
- French Quarter Festival, New Orleans, April 11-14
- Louisiana Railroad Days Festival, DeQuincy, April 11-13
- Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Ponchatoula, April 12-14
- Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival, Franklin, April 13
- Zwolle Loggers and Forestry Festival, Zwolle, April 19-20
- El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia, New Iberia, April 19-21
- Baton Rouge Blues Festival, Baton Rouge, April 19-21
- Maritime Music & Art Festival, Madisonville, April 20
- Slidell's All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Cook-off, Slidell, April 20
- Woofstock 24 & NELA BrewFest, West Monroe, April 20
- Le Fête Du Monde, Raceland, April 21
- Festival International de Louisiane, Lafayette, April 24-28
- Jazz and Heritage Festival, New Orleans, April 25-28 & May 2-5
- Annual Étouffée Festival, Arnaudville, April 26-28
- Italian Festival, Tickfaw, April 26-28
- Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival, Belle Chasse, April 26-28
- NOLA Crawfish Festival, New Orleans, April 29-May 1
- Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, Breaux Bridge, May 3-5
