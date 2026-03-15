Authorities in Lafayette Parish are investigating a tragic shooting that left three people dead Sunday (March 15) in an unincorporated area outside of Youngsville.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of Braxton Guillot Village. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered three victims inside the home.

Investigators say the victims included an adult man, an adult woman, and a 6 year old boy. All three had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Underway

At this time, officials have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or whether investigators are searching for a suspect.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine exactly what happened inside the home.

Authorities have also not released the identities of the victims as the investigation continues and families are notified.

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Authorities Asking For Public Assistance

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information related to the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or submit anonymous tips through Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

The investigation remains ongoing and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.