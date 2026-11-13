"Art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire, and motivate." This is one of the first things you'll see while walking into La Toscana, and this message is what it lives by. La Toscana is an art studio owned independently by Tina Trahan. Ms. Trahan has the sweetest personality, and her goal for everyone who comes into La Toscana is that art is a message without words, and a message is yours to create.

One of the many things hanging on the walls of La Toscana, but the first one you see. (Photo taken by G. Crayton) One of the many things hanging on the walls of La Toscana, but the first one you see. (Photo taken by G. Crayton)

La Toscana started in 2023 in Broussard, La., but due to the decline of the building, it was moved to Lafayette. La Toscana started because Ms. Trahan wanted her own place to make art fun and provide an area for those looking to reach the next level of their art skills. La Toscana primarily focuses on offering lessons, as well as art commissions, party events, and gallery opportunities.

When visiting La Toscana, I was greeted immediately by Ms. Trahan. She showed me around the studio, explaining artworks and special effects in the art. In one of them, there was glow-in-the-dark paint that would shine when it was dim or under UV light. The studio is set up in sections. In the front, there are four tables with a plethora of art supplies begging to be used and colors that you could never even dream of. On the left, there is a gallery filled with beautiful paintings, with some even being on sale. These pieces were perfectly curated by Ms. Trahan, and most of them came in collections that are meant to be bought together. Further in the middle of La Toscana, there are two shelves with portraits, drawings, and extra supplies that students were using and will pick back up on when they have their next lesson. Right next to the shelves is a huge white wall that is used for larger-scale artworks or art that requires an upright surface. Then all the way at the end is Ms. Trahan's personal art space, as well as a cleaning station for various art tools.

The art shop area of La Toscana with various art pieces. (Photo taken by G. Crayton) The art shop area of La Toscana with various art pieces. (Photo taken by G. Crayton)

When asked about the learning process for students in the art studio, Ms. Trahan said, "Students start with the basics, then work their way up to whatever they want to create." She also mentioned how every lesson she makes it a point that students feel confident in their art and aren't afraid to show it off. She believes that if she teaches kids confidence and not being afraid of self-expression, then they will become strong and successful people who shape their own adventures and life. She introduced me to two students who were taking lessons while I was there, and she was supportive and cheered them on for their success in their artwork. La Toscana gives its students more than just art, but a place for their minds to wander free and an opportunity for them to experience the freedom of art. After she introduced the students, she even offered me a piece of candy just for stopping by!

Different methods that students learn as they take lessons. (Photo taken by G. Crayton) Different methods that students learn as they take lessons. (Photo taken by G. Crayton)

Keeping La Toscana up hasn't always been easy. Running a small business, especially in today's economy, is a difficult feat. But La Toscana is more than just an art studio. It's also on the move, as you can spot some artwork in galleries, downtown, and at various other art events in Southwest Louisiana.

After interviewing and taking pictures of La Toscana, I was given the opportunity to make my own artwork. Personally, I've never been an artist and never thought to pick up a brush or even draw, for that matter. But Ms. Trahan assured me that I just have to make it my own. She asked me what I wanted to draw, and I said a bird. So she printed a photo of a bird, a hummingbird specifically. She proceeded to hand me a piece of white cardstock attached to a clipboard with tape. She instructed me to draw out the shape of the bird lightly. Then I darkened the lines that define the bird's shape: its beak, wings, tail feathers, feet, and body. As I was blissfully struggling, Ms. Trahan said that I was doing a good job, and that I just needed to focus on what I envisioned it to be.

After I finished shading and contrasting certain lines, Ms. Trahan handed me a brush and a cup with water in it. She told me to dip the brush in the water and then brush around the drawing to let the water drip down. When I started, the graphite from the pencils began dripping down the paper and diluting into it. It almost seemed like the water knew what it was doing to make it look appealing to the eye. I was then handed a blow dryer to dry up the water. We then went outside and sprayed sealant on the artwork in order to preserve it. I was proud of how it came out and, for the most part, surprised it even looked good. She took a picture of me holding my artwork and posted it to her social media. This experience was truly special, and I was just a first-timer.

The most special thing that stood out, though, is that I did the whole thing. No one drew anything for me. Everything that was done to create my art was my choosing and my actions, and after that I was praised for my work. That's what makes La Toscana special for anyone who comes in: art becomes yours, and you have full control of what you want to create. You will definitely be taken care of and given everything you need.

The art I created with the much-needed guidance of Ms. Trahan. (Photo taken by G. Crayton) The art I created with the much-needed guidance of Ms. Trahan. (Photo taken by G. Crayton)

"Art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire, and motivate." La Toscana lives by this and provides this message, and hopefully one day you can stop by and make art authentically yours, one canvas at a time.

Credit: Gavin Crayton Credit: Gavin Crayton