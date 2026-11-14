(St. Martinville, LA) - Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 96 where a driver attempted to pass another vehicle, but instead hit head-on with a tractor, according to their preliminary investigation.

The terrible tragedy began in the early morning hours of Friday, when State Police say the 51-year-old driver is believed to have attempted to pass another vehicle, both of them going westbound.

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State Police Investigators Say a Tire Came Off of the Tractor Following the Crash

The vehicle then hit the tractor head-on, went off the roadway, and ended up in a ditch. Troopers say at some point the left front wheel of the tractor came off and smashed into the top of the driver's vehicle.

READ MORE: AN ABBEVILLE WOMAN DIED IN A SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle were both buckled up, but the man perished as a result of the crash. The tractor driver was also wearing a seat belt.

Officials from State Police Continue Investigating A Fatal Crash on Highway 96

Both the passenger in the car and the tractor had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While officials do not suspect impairment on the part of those driving, routine toxicology samples were taken and will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Louisiana State Police investigators say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, November 13, and they are continuing to investigate following the preliminary investigation.

Louisiana State Police Have Reminders for All Drivers

LSP wants drivers to remember that all drivers must be buckled up at all times.

They remind drivers not to get behind the wheel when they are tired or impaired.

LSP wants all drivers to remember not to allow anything to distract them while driving.