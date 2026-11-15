A 53-year-old man died in a Saturday night house fire in the 100 block of Warren Street, and two others were hospitalized in stable condition. The Lafayette Fire Department identified him as Kim J. Arceneaux.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. On the way, they were told two people were inside the home, including a baby.

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What Firefighters Found on Warren Street

Flames were coming from the front door and windows of the wood-framed, single-family house when crews arrived. Crews quickly knocked the fire down and searched the home. They found and removed three people: a 53-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 19-month-old girl.

Firefighters, police and Acadian paramedics performed lifesaving measures, and all three were taken to local hospitals. Arceneaux died. The 19-month-old girl and her 25-year-old father are in stable condition.

Homeowner and Teenage Son Escaped

The homeowner and his teenage son were also inside. The homeowner told firefighters his son woke him to warn him about the fire. It was in a bedroom at the front of the house. They tried to get the other three occupants out, but the fire was too intense, and they had to leave the smoke-filled home.

Credit: Lafayette Fire Department Credit: Lafayette Fire Department

The homeowner suffered minor burns to his hands and was treated at a local hospital.

Fire officials said Arceneaux did not live at the house and was visiting. The 25-year-old is the homeowner’s older son.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department has not released additional details.

Help After a House Fire in Lafayette

Families affected by a house fire can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, available 24 hours a day. They can also dial 2-1-1 to be connected with local nonprofits and community resources.

The Lafayette Fire Department offers free smoke alarms and alert equipment to Lafayette Parish residents with hearing loss or deafness while supplies last. Louisiana residents can also request a free installation through the Red Cross at redcross.org/louisiana.