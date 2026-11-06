(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal officials have announced the arrest of a man on a variety of charges associated with a fire that was intentionally set at a Baptist church in Caddo Parish.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a fire at the Arkadelphia Baptist Church began around 7:40 on Sunday morning, October 18. Firefighters from Caddo Parish Fire District Number 8 responded to the fire.

Get our free mobile app

The local fire officials contacted the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal to conduct an investigation, and they determined the fire was started intentionally.

Investigators identified 38-year-old Billy Van St. Andry of Doyline as a suspect, and they arrested him on Tuesday, October 29.

Van St. Andry was charged with the following:

Simple Arson of a Religious Building

Theft

Obstruction

Criminal Trespass

The man's bond was set at $120,000. The Arkadelphia Baptist Church is located at 16624 Hosston-Rodessa Road in Rodessa.

Anyone with information about ongoing investigations or other information about fire-related crimes can submit it anonymously to the State Fire Marshal's Office under the "Arson Fires" tab.

Lafayette Parish Jail Arrests and Bookings October 31 - November 7 Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.