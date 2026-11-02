BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police say two masked men jumped the counter at a RaceTrac on Old Hammond Highway and left with $8,702 worth of cigarettes, then led officers on a chase that ended in a driveway on North Parkview Drive, according to police documents.

Police caught the driver, Eddie Carr, 58, after he ran from the vehicle. Carr cooperated and identified Kevonte Green and Franklin Bennett as the other two suspects. Arrest warrants have been issued for both men.

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What Police Say Happened at the Old Hammond Highway RaceTrac

Officers responded to an active robbery at the RaceTrac near Cedarcrest Avenue at 2:57 a.m. on Oct. 13, a Tuesday.

The clerk told police that two men in ski masks jumped over the counter while the clerk was checking out a customer. The men took $8,702 worth of cigarettes and returned to a white Chevrolet Tahoe waiting outside.

Chase Ends in a North Parkview Drive Driveway

Officers pursued the Tahoe across town. It drove through the Parkview BREC park and stopped in the driveway of a house on North Parkview Drive.

The driver and both suspected robbers ran from the vehicle on foot. Police caught Carr.

Arrest documents state the stolen cigarettes were in the backseat of Carr’s vehicle. A stolen firearm was in the vehicle as well.

Charges Against Eddie Carr

Carr is charged with simple robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and resisting an officer. He also faces several traffic charges.

What Is Aggravated Flight From an Officer in Louisiana?

Under state law, a driver commits aggravated flight by intentionally refusing to stop for police while endangering human life. The statute defines that as committing at least two listed acts, such as speeding 25 mph or more over the limit, driving against traffic or running a stop sign.

Where the Case Stands

Warrants for Green and Bennett carry the same charges as Carr’s. No custody status for either man was available at publication. The charges against all three men are allegations, and none has been convicted.

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