(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police were able to arrest a wanted fugitive and recover a stolen vehicle after a high-speed chase ended when the suspect's vehicle became stuck in a field Monday night.

According to Sergeant Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the situation began unfolding on Monday in Jeff Davis Parish when a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect fled the scene.

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As the pursuit continued into Calcasieu Parish, the suspect drove onto the side of the road and into a field, where the stolen truck became disabled.

The suspect, 43-year-old Derrell Green, was wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division – Breaux Bridge Field Office. The man was wanted for allegedly possessing and distributing Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Bourque says what happened at that time was that Green fled from the officer, but then abandoned that vehicle and fled on foot. He has been a wanted fugitive since that event, but that ended Monday night when he was taken into custody without incident or injury.

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Bourque says the Ram TRX truck was reported stolen out of Alexandria. Green is facing the following charges from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations for the 2024 incident:

Possession Schedule I CDS

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Possession of a Legend Drug

Aggravated Flight from an Officer



Transaction Involving Proceeds of Drug Offenses

In addition, the Louisiana State Police Troop D officials have charged him with the following:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $25,000 or More

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Green is currently in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.