(Jennings) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say a man who was driving down Interstate 10 in the Jennings area was killed during a crash Tuesday afternoon after running into two vehicles and running off the roadway.

According to Louisiana State Police trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section, the deadly interaction began when traffic began to slow on the interstate to avoid something in the roadway.

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How a Deadly Crash on I-10 Near Jennings Began

Lavergane says the driver of a GMC was eastbound behind a Tahoe that had to brake suddenly to avoid road debris, and when that happened, 54-year-old Dana Ortego's vehicle tried to get out of the way but ended up hitting the back of the Tahoe.

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A Commercial Truck Was Involved in a Fatal Collision on I-10 Near Jennings

As the preliminary investigation indicates, Ortego's vehicle then went into the path of a commercial vehicle. While that driver tried to avoid a collision with Ortego's vehicle, it didn't happen, and Ortego's vehicle was struck from the rear by the commercial vehicle, sending it off the road into some trees.

Lavergne says they determined Ortego was "improperly restrained". Ortego received serious injuries and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. As is typical in severe and fatal crashes, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

Driving Reminders from the Louisiana State Police

Officials with the State Police remind drivers to never let anything distract them while they are driving.

They ask all drivers to remember to obey all traffic laws.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police remind you that if you are driving and are experiencing fatigue, it is best not to drive.

When you are driving, never let any substance impair your ability to drive.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are continuing to look into the circumstances of the crash.

Investigation Continues Into Dealy I-10 Crash Near Jennings

This crash remains under investigation.