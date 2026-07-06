LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish School System students posted another year of scores above the state average on Louisiana’s LEAP assessment, with growth in science, social studies and math showing up across grade levels.

The Louisiana Department of Education released the 2025-26 LEAP results this week, showing 43% of LPSS students in grades 3-12 scored Mastery or above. That’s seven percentage points ahead of the 36% statewide average, according to figures released by the district.

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What the Numbers Show

The Mastery benchmark matters more than it used to. Louisiana is in the middle of switching to a new school accountability system, and under the new rules, only scores at Mastery or above will count toward a school system’s School Performance Score. Scores below that line, even Basic or Approaching Basic, won’t add points the way they once did.

That makes this year’s results a preview of how LPSS schools are likely to fare once the new scoring system fully kicks in. District leaders framed the growth in science, social studies and math as a sign the push is working across grade levels, from elementary campuses through high school.

Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. tied the results to attendance trends the district has also been tracking.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our students and the educators who support them,” Touchet said. “Their success reflects tremendous effort across our schools. Attendance has also increased year over year, reinforcing that students grow and thrive when they are present, engaged and learning in the classroom.”

Why This Follows a Pattern for LPSS

LPSS has outpaced the state average on LEAP Mastery rates for several years running. District leaders point to that consistency as evidence their instructional strategy is holding up even as the state raises the bar for what counts as proficient.

The 2025-26 results won’t be the final word on how individual schools performed. Louisiana’s revised accountability system will use this testing cycle to calculate the first official School Performance Scores under the new rules, with those scores expected later in 2026. Parents can expect more detailed, school-by-school breakdowns once the state’s full data release is available.

Touchet said the district isn’t treating this year’s numbers as a finish line.

“We are proud of the growth our students have demonstrated,” Touchet said. “We will continue building on this momentum and helping every student grow.”

Students in Lafayette Parish are outperforming their peers statewide on the metric that will soon carry the most weight in how Louisiana grades its schools, and district leaders say improved attendance is part of why.

Last Year's LEAP Headlines...