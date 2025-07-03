Highlights

Lafayette Parish students outperformed state averages in nearly every core subject on LEAP 2025 assessments

Third through seventh-grade ELA scores consistently exceeded state performance by 1-8 percentage points

High school students in Lafayette scored 4-6 points higher than state averages in English I, English II, and Biology

Lafayette maintained over 99% participation rates in LEAP testing, ensuring complete data accuracy

The district avoided the typical middle school performance drop-off that affects many Louisiana parishes

Lafayette Parish Students Outshine State Averages on LEAP 2025 Tests Across All Grade Levels

Strong performance in English Language Arts and high school subjects positions Lafayette as a model district

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — New LEAP 2025 assessment data from the Louisiana Department of Education reveals that students in Lafayette Parish are showing stronger academic performance than their statewide peers in nearly every core subject.

The results highlight encouraging gains for the district and point to areas where Louisiana still has ground to make up.

How Lafayette Parish Students Are Growing

This year’s LEAP data shows Lafayette Parish students performing especially well in English Language Arts across grades 3 through 8. In third grade, 50 percent of Lafayette students scored at Mastery or Advanced levels, compared to just 43 percent statewide. Fourth-grade students in Lafayette maintained that same 50 percent Mastery+ mark, again beating the state average of 42 percent.

Fifth-grade students were slightly ahead of the curve, with 46 percent reaching Mastery or above, while the state held at 45 percent. The largest margin appeared in sixth grade, where 48 percent of Lafayette students scored at the top tiers, surpassing the state’s 40 percent by a notable eight percentage points. And in seventh grade, Lafayette students again hit 50 percent, a six-point edge over the state’s 44 percent.

“This kind of sustained growth doesn’t happen by accident,” Francis Touchet Jr., Superintendent of Lafayette Parish Schools, said in a statement. “It reflects the dedication of our students and staff, our commitment to equity, and our belief that every student can succeed. We are proud of this progress but not satisfied. Every percentage point reflects a student, a teacher, a team.”

These consistent gains suggest that Lafayette isn’t just improving but sustaining performance year-over-year and grade-to-grade. The numbers point to a district that is effectively supporting early literacy and maintaining momentum through middle school.

Louisiana’s Statewide Growth: A Slower Climb

Across the state, LEAP 2025 scores reflect slow but steady progress. Statewide averages in ELA typically hovered in the low forties when measuring the combined percentage of students scoring at Mastery or Advanced levels.

Third and fourth graders averaged 43 percent and 42 percent, respectively, while fifth graders reached 45 percent. Sixth-grade scores fell slightly to 40 percent, and seventh grade improved slightly to 44 percent.

While these scores are trending upward in some places, Louisiana continues to face structural challenges—especially in middle school—where academic performance still dips. The data signals the need for stronger statewide alignment and support systems to match the upward trend seen in high-performing parishes like Lafayette.

High School Performance: Lafayette Students Take the Lead

The strong performance of Lafayette Parish students continued into high school. In English I, 48 percent of students in Lafayette achieved Mastery or higher, four points above the state average of 44 percent. English II saw an even wider margin, with 48 percent again reaching top proficiency in Lafayette compared to only 42 percent statewide.

In Algebra I, Lafayette students matched the state average at 37 percent scoring Mastery or above. However, Lafayette outpaced the state in Geometry with 45 percent compared to 39 percent, and in Biology where 45 percent of students achieved Mastery or higher, besting the state’s 40 percent.

These results not only reflect consistency in performance but suggest that Lafayette high schools are doing more than just keeping pace—they’re elevating students’ academic outcomes in key subjects where mastery is critical for post-secondary readiness.

What Sets Lafayette Apart?

So why is Lafayette Parish outperforming the rest of the state? Several factors stand out. First, students here are consistently scoring higher in the Advanced category, which indicates not just proficiency but true academic excellence.

Second, the district maintained near-perfect participation rates in LEAP testing—over 99 percent—ensuring that the data reflects a complete picture of student performance. Finally, the district showed strong results across all grade levels, avoiding the middle school drop-off that plagues many districts.

In short, Lafayette has built an academic environment that supports early success and sustains it through to graduation.

Why It Matters for Lafayette

The LEAP 2025 scores are more than just test results—they’re a window into the long-term health of our education system.

For Lafayette Parish, these numbers show what’s possible with strong leadership, targeted intervention, and community support. Higher scores mean more opportunities for students, greater eligibility for school funding, and a better reputation for the district as a whole.

Local leaders now have a data-driven reason to expand what’s working and double down where gaps remain.

What’s Next?

While Lafayette is ahead of the curve, statewide improvements still depend on how other parishes respond. Governor Jeff Landry’s administration has emphasized literacy and workforce alignment, but the real test will be how those goals translate into classroom gains. Districts like Lafayette can serve as a model—but the rest of the state has to catch up.

Final Takeaway

In a state where public education outcomes often fall under scrutiny, Lafayette Parish is standing tall. With strong scores in both elementary and high school assessments, it’s clear the district is not just getting by—it’s getting better. These results show that with focused effort, student achievement can rise across Louisiana.