LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System is celebrating a milestone in test results after state scores were released Wednesday.

Based on the data from last school year's LEAP 2025 testing, LPSS ranks in the top 10 in the state for students achieving a result of "Mastery" or higher on the test.

"Over the last two years, LPSS has had a cumulative growth of 3% in Mastery or above," the district said in a press release. "This marks the first time in the Lafayette Parish School System’s history that we have achieved such a prestigious milestone. This is a testament to the commitment and dedication of all stakeholders."

41 percent of students scored a "Mastery" or above, which surpassed pre-COVID levels by 3 percent.

Elementary/Middle School LEAP Mastery

School 2023 % Mastery+ 2022 % Mastery+ 2022-2023 % Mastery+ Change Myrtle Place Elementary School 76 74 2 Ernest Gallet Elementary School 65 64 1 Green T. Lindon Elementary School 60 59 1 Broadmoor Elementary School 59 56 3 L. Leo Judice Elementary School 57 55 2 David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy 56 52 4 Woodvale Elementary School 55 58 -3 Milton Elementary School 54 52 2 L.J. Alleman Middle School 52 49 3 Prairie Elementary School 49 46 3

In Lafayette Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary was the top-performing school when it came to students attaining Mastery or above. The school had 76 percent of the student body achieve Mastery or Advanced in 2023.

Ernest Gallet, Green T. Lindon, Broadmoor, and L. Leo Judice rounded out the Top 5 in the district when it comes to Elementary and Middle School LEAP scores.

Elementary/Middle School LEAP Mastery

School 2023 % Mastery+ 2022 % Mastery+ 2022-2023 % Mastery+ Change Early College Academy 91 87 4 Southside High School 58 49 9 David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy 55 53 2 Lafayette High School 50 46 4 O. Comeaux High School 37 35 2 Acadiana High School 36 31 5 Carencro High School 30 25 5 Northside High School 15 10 5

Early College Academy was the top-performing school when you add in high school LEAP exams, with 91 percent of students achieving Mastery or above, which is a growth of 4 percent from last year.

Southside High School and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy each saw growth, with both schools in the mid to upper 50s in Mastery or above.

LPSS Responds

“Our team is appreciative of the hard work and dedication of all students, teachers, administrators, staff, board members, parents, and all community stakeholders with whom we share this great honor," said Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet in the district's press release. "We will always strive to put students first in every decision.”

Associate Superintendent Dr. Mark Rabalais added that “These results further demonstrate the amazing potential and talents of our students and staff. The data shows LPSS outperformed most other school systems in the state. A truly remarkable achievement only made possible by the limitless dedication of schools, families, and community partnerships.”