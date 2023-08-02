Lafayette Parish Schools Rank in Top 10 in Louisiana for LEAP Test Mastery Scores

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System is celebrating a milestone in test results after state scores were released Wednesday.

Based on the data from last school year's LEAP 2025 testing, LPSS ranks in the top 10 in the state for students achieving a result of "Mastery" or higher on the test.

"Over the last two years, LPSS has had a cumulative growth of 3% in Mastery or above," the district said in a press release. "This marks the first time in the Lafayette Parish School System’s history that we have achieved such a prestigious milestone. This is a testament to the commitment and dedication of all stakeholders."

41 percent of students scored a "Mastery" or above, which surpassed pre-COVID levels by 3 percent.

Elementary/Middle School LEAP Mastery

  School2023 % Mastery+2022 % Mastery+2022-2023 % Mastery+ Change
  Myrtle Place Elementary School76742
  Ernest Gallet Elementary School65641
  Green T. Lindon Elementary School60591
  Broadmoor Elementary School59563
  L. Leo Judice Elementary School57552
  David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy56524
  Woodvale Elementary School5558-3
  Milton Elementary School54522
  L.J. Alleman Middle School52493
  Prairie Elementary School49463

In Lafayette Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary was the top-performing school when it came to students attaining Mastery or above. The school had 76 percent of the student body achieve Mastery or Advanced in 2023.

Ernest Gallet, Green T. Lindon, Broadmoor, and L. Leo Judice rounded out the Top 5 in the district when it comes to Elementary and Middle School LEAP scores.

Elementary/Middle School LEAP Mastery

School2023 % Mastery+2022 % Mastery+2022-2023 % Mastery+ Change
Early College Academy91874
Southside High School58499
David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy55532
Lafayette High School50464
O. Comeaux High School37352
Acadiana High School36315
Carencro High School30255
Northside High School15105

Early College Academy was the top-performing school when you add in high school LEAP exams, with 91 percent of students achieving Mastery or above, which is a growth of 4 percent from last year.

Southside High School and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy each saw growth, with both schools in the mid to upper 50s in Mastery or above.

LPSS Responds

“Our team is appreciative of the hard work and dedication of all students, teachers, administrators, staff, board members, parents, and all community stakeholders with whom we share this great honor," said Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet in the district's press release. "We will always strive to put students first in every decision.”

Associate Superintendent Dr. Mark Rabalais added that “These results further demonstrate the amazing potential and talents of our students and staff. The data shows LPSS outperformed most other school systems in the state. A truly remarkable achievement only made possible by the limitless dedication of schools, families, and community partnerships.”

