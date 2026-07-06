A few dozen people have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of July 6th through 10th, 2026.

Each day, more people are arrested, and bookings are posted.

In looking at the various arrests that have occurred and those booked into the Lafayette Jail, several people were booked on charges related to Domestic Violence. Several people have also been booked for Domestic Violence and Child Endangerment.

One person was charged with Aggravated Second-Degree Battery and False Imprisonment

A few people were arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.